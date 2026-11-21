Cowboys must win out!

The Dallas Cowboys are on the outside looking in while the New York Giants are leading the NFC East at 5-3-1. Dallas will need to win their remaining games and they’ll need the Giants to lose 3 or more games on their schedule for the Cowboys to steal the division title. In their last 5 games, Dallas is 2-3 with wins over Philadelphia and Indianapolis. The 3 losses came to Green Bay, Arizona and San Francisco all very winnable games. Dallas controls their own destiny if they can find a way to play some defense. In the three losses the Cowboys lost by an average of 7.4 points per game in that span. This Sunday will be the perfect time for Dallas to turn the corner.

Game Info

Tennessee Titans vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – November 22 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Tennessee Titans (1-8, 1-3 Away)

The Titans are a scrappy team that averages 18.6 points per game, but their defense is giving up 26.6 points on their side of the ball. The Titans struggle on 3rd down only gaining enough yardage on 36 out of 105 possession from 4 yards and in for a new set of downs. The Titans starting quarterback Cam Ward will be the key for the offense. His ability to extend plays will help the Titans. Running back Tony Pollard is healthy enough to play in this one. He would love to get some revenge on Dallas because he wants to prove that he can still carry the ball. The Titans defense has some big named players that haven’t panned out as of late. They are giving up big plays in every game while allowing opposing runners to run wild during the 3rd and 4th quarters of games.

Dallas Cowboys (4-6, 1-4 Home)

The Cowboys will need to come to play and redeem themselves for allowing the 49ers to embarrass them in their last home game. With a win at home this weekend, Dallas can pull closer to the Giants and could possibly steal the division with some luck. Dallas will need to establish the run by utilizing only one running back, not by committee. It’s hard watching 3 different backs with 3 different styles of running gaining menial yards. The key for the Cowboys will be how well the coaching staff makes in-game adjustments when or if the team falls behind. Dallas shouldn’t force passes to CeeDee Lamb and a host of receivers. Keeping the team tight will be the x-factor for the team for this game.

Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 79.9% chance of winning this one at home. Dallas was favored in 4 of their last 5 games this season and they dropped the ball against losing teams week after week. They will need to be bullies in this game in all 3 phrases of the game. The over/under is 48.5, so take the over in this one. I’m taking Dallas by 9! This game will be the game that Dallas turns their season around!

Final Score

Cowboys – 36

Titans – 27

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