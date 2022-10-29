North Texas Mean Green vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Saturday – October 29 – 2:30 p.m.

Houchen Industries – L.T. Smith Stadium – Bowling Green, KY



Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (4-4, 3-1 C-USA)

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (5-3, 3-1 C-USA)



Last week UNT lost a close one on the road to UTSA by 4 points. The loss dropped the Mean Green to 3rd place in Conference USA. The team needs two more wins on the season to become bowl eligible. Last week Western Kentucky beat UAB by 3 at home. Let’s take a look at this week’s conference match up in Bowling Green.



Conference USA

North Texas was tied with UTSA for first place in conference. The loss dropped the Mean Green to 3rd place right behind Western Kentucky. A win will set the record right for the Mean Green on the road at WKU.



UNT Mean Green

I warned the Mean Green last week about UTSA and how a dangerous team will be waiting to use them as a stepping stone to win the conference. I took the Mean Green by 7 and they lost by 4. The running game looked good until the offense abandoned the run in the 3rd quarter. The running game will be the key for the Mean Green on the road. The defense needs to create turnovers and create havoc on that side of the ball.



WKU Hilltoppers

This team is extremely dangerous. As of today (at the time of this article) the Hilltoppers need one more win to become bowl eligible. Quarterback Austin Reed is a senior who has passed for 2442 yards with 21 touchdown and 5 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Hilltoppers this week. UNT’s defense will have their hands full with RPO and quick snaps from the WK offense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Hilltoppers with a 85.7% chance of winning at home. Western Kentucky has the better defense and special teams. I’m taking WKU by 8!



Final Score

Hilltoppers – 34

Mean Green – 26