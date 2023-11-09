North Texas Mean Green vs SMU Mustangs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright

Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs SMU Mustangs

Friday – November 10 – 8:00 p.m.

TV: ESPN2

Gerald J. Ford Stadium – Dallas, TX



Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (3-6, 1-4 American)

SMU Mustangs (7-2, 5-0 American)



This conference matchup could do one of two things. One, it could bring SMU closer to taking the number 1 spot in conference or UNT can crawl from the basement of conference and move up with a win. Either way a win for either team is needed right now. Last week SMU went to Houston and beat Rice by 5 points while the Mean Green lost at home to UTSA by 8. Let’s take a closer look at the year’s Mean Green/Mustangs football game in Dallas.



Why you should watch this game

You would want to see if the Mean Green defense can muster up enough plays to get a much-needed win on the road in Dallas. Can the Mustangs continue rolling through their schedule and get the top spot in the conference? Besides how else would you spend your Friday night other than watching some college football?



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s a comedy showcase starring D.L. Hughley and Tony Rock Saturday night. The tickets are $75 a piece. Go ahead and make it a date night. Comedy shows are cool.



UNT Mean Green

UNT has a kid playing quarterback that should get some national recognition. He’s a junior and has taken this offense by the horns and made it his. His name is Chandler Rogers. He has 2445 passing yards with 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. If he was at any other school, the NFL scouts would be chomping at the bit to get him. Running back Ayo Adeyi is running the ball well. He has 716 rushing yards with 4 touchdowns. He’s averaging 7.3 yards a carry this season. The one problem for UNT is their defense! They will be the x-factor for a UNT win on the road.



SMU Mustangs

Quarterback Preston Stone will be a handful in this one. Last week he cooled down the Rice defense by sustaining long drives resulting in field goals. The Mustangs offense scored 14 points in the first quarter and 10 before halftime. Stone also lead the offense in rushing with 81 yards on 8 carries and a score. Look for him to continue to play solid ball under center this week. The x-factor for the Mustangs will be special teams.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mustangs with a 95.6% chance of winning at home against the Mean Green. Keep an eye on both quarterbacks during this game. I’m taking SMU by 13! The UNT defense has struggled all year stopping opposing offenses from having their way with them.

Final Score

Mustangs – 30

Mean Green – 17