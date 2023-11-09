7 Texas Longhorns vs TCU Horned Frogs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

#7 Texas Longhorns vs TCU Horned Frogs

Saturday. – November 11 – 6:30 p.m.

TV: ABC

Amon G. Carter Stadium – Ft. Worth, TX



Records Before the Game

#7 Texas Longhorns (8-1, 5-1 Big 12)

TCU Horned Frogs (4-5, 2-4 Big 12)



As of right now, I’m not sure of what to think or believe at TCU. Over the past several years the Horned Frogs have been one of the best teams in college football, dating back to former head coach Gary Patterson. Last season the Horned Frogs made it all the way to the national championship game and got handled by Georgia. This season was to be the season of completion. The Horned Frogs were to repeat in the Big 12 as conference champions and finish the job by getting that national championship trophy and bringing it to Ft. Worth. Well, that was the plan but it’s going to happen. The Horned Frogs are welcoming the #7 Texas Longhorns this weekend and the season will be better if TCU can steal a win at home this weekend. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Big 12 match up in Ft. Worth.



Why you should watch this game

You would like to see if TCU can stop their losing streak and pull off a win at home against Texas. This would spoil Texas’ run for a conference championship this year. This is also a payback game for the Longhorns for last season’s loss in Austin. Lastly, this’ll be the last conference game for the foreseeable future between the two teams.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

There’s a couples retreat that you and your girlfriend is going to attend. Time to strengthen the relationship and put football on the back burner. Don’t worry about TCU this week. They will probably find a way to give this game away.



#7 Texas Longhorns

Last week Texas played back up Maalik Murphy against K-State and he pulled off the win overtime. Murphy had 248 passing yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. The crazy thing about the victory is not allowing him to run the ball from the shot-gun formation. This week Texas is coming into Ft. Worth and bringing trouble with them. Murphy won’t be the starting QB. He did his job managing the team the best he could. Quinn Ewers is back in action and just in time. The team has three last regular games and a conference title on their minds. They won’t look past the Frogs this weekend. They want revenge. They’ll play through the final whistle in this one. The x-factor for a Texas win will be how they control the clock on offense.



TCU Horned Frogs

Quarterback Josh Hoover came in and almost beat Texas Tech on the road in Lubbock. He had 353 passing yards with 1 touchdown and 2 interceptions. Running back Emani Bailey carried the ball 19 times for 57 yards and touchdowns. That’s not the Horned Frog way. TCU hasn’t had a balanced attack all year on the offensive side of the ball. The defense has been exposed at all three levels. This week the defense will need to step up at home or Texas will have their way with them.



Prediction

ESPN has the Longhorns with a 77.2% chance of winning on the road in Ft. Worth. The over/under is 53.5, so take the over. I’m taking Texas by 13!



Final Score

Longhorns – 39

Horned Frogs – 26