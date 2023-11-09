Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Carolina Panthers vs Chicago Bears

Thursday – November 9 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: PRIME VIDEO

Soldier Field – Chicago, IL



Records Before the Game

Carolina Panthers (1-7, 0-4 Away)

Chicago Bears (2-7, 1-3 Home)



Let’s face it both of these teams aren’t representing the best product that the NFL is showcasing for Thursday Night Football. I know, I know, I know I should be writing about how one of these teams will get a victory and save their season. At this point, who really cares? I do! I love football and I like certain players on both teams. If I could be honest for a second, it’s hard watching two under performing teams play especially when they are the only two teams playing. Since you’re taking the time to read this allow me to give my thoughts and prediction on this game.



Why you should watch this game

You’d like to see if one of these teams can turn it around and play a competitive game for four quarters without blowing the lead at the end of the game.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You know there’s a better college game on ESPN between Idaho Baptist State and Pork & Beans College! Both teams have winning records!



Carolina Panthers

Last week the Panthers lost to the Colts but the week before they defeated the Texans at home by 2 points. This week Bryce Young will need to play huge leading his team on the road. Here’s the thing, he will need to get the ball into the hands of his playmakers. Veteran receiver Adam Thielen will need to get the ball in the slot position. There’s not one corner or defensive back in the league that can cover him. Running back Chuba Hubbard will need to get the ball at least 15-18 times this game. The x-factor will be the play calling on the offense.



Chicago Bears

Quarterback Tyson Bagent could possibly lead the Bears to a win at home against the Panthers. He has 697 passing yards with 3 touchdowns and 6 interceptions this year. It’s crazy because he is the best active quarterback on the team. Here’s the thing, the Bears will need to play solid on defense and control the clock. That’s the only way that they can win. Keep an eye on wide out DJ Moore. He is the best player on the Bears roster. Getting him the ball will move the chains this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bears with a 62.3% chance of winning at home for this one. I’m taking the Bears by 10!



Final Score

Bears – 24

Bears – 14