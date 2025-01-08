North Dakota State hangs on to beat Montana State 35-32 to win FCS

Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|NDSU
|14
|7
|0
|14
|35
|MTST
|0
|3
|15
|14
|32
Scoring Summary
|
1st Quarter
|NDSU
|MTST
|
TD
7:55
Cam Miller 2 Yd Run (Griffin Crosa Kick)
12 plays, 75 yards, 7:05
|7
|0
|
TD
1:51
Cam Miller 64 Yd Run (Griffin Crosa Kick)
5 plays, 92 yards, 3:05
|14
|0
|
2nd Quarter
|NDSU
|MTST
|
FG
5:38
Myles Sansted 32 Yd Field Goal
17 plays, 61 yards, 11:13
|14
|3
|
TD
0:12
Bryce Lance 1 Yd pass from Cam Miller (Griffin Crosa Kick)
10 plays, 56 yards, 0:47
|21
|3
|
3rd Quarter
|NDSU
|MTST
|
TD
8:09
Scottre Humphrey 1 Yd Run (Myles Sansted Kick)
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:51
|21
|10
|
TD
4:03
Rohan Jones 5 Yd pass from Tommy Mellott (Tommy Mellott Pass to Ryan Lonergan for Two-Point Conversion)
2 plays, 58 yards, 0:57
|21
|18
|
4th Quarter
|NDSU
|MTST
|
TD
14:18
Joe Stoffel 1 Yd pass from Cam Miller (Griffin Crosa Kick)
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:45
|28
|18
|
TD
11:25
Tommy Mellott 44 Yd Run (Myles Sansted Kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:53
|28
|25
|
TD
2:41
CharMar Brown 3 Yd Run (Griffin Crosa Kick)
9 plays, 66 yards, 5:06
|35
|25
|
TD
1:09
Taco Dowler 19 Yd pass from Tommy Mellott (Myles Sansted Kick)
10 plays, 73 yards, 1:32
|35
|32
Team Stats
|1st Downs
|18
|19
|3rd down efficiency
|8-12
|8-13
|4th down efficiency
|0-0
|1-2
|Total Yards
|401
|393
|Passing
|199
|195
|Comp/Att
|19/23
|13/24
|Yards per pass
|8.7
|8.1
|Interceptions thrown
|0
|0
|Rushing
|202
|198
|Rushing Attempts
|36
|37
|Yards per rush
|5.6
|5.4
|Penalties
|9-57
|2-20
|Turnovers
|0
|0
|Fumbles lost
|0
|0
|Interceptions thrown
|0
|0
|Possession
|28:59
|31:01