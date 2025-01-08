News Ticker

North Dakota State hangs on to beat Montana State 35-32 to win FCS

January 8, 2025 Featured, Football, Galleries, NCAA Football, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Final
 
  1 2 3 4 T
NDSU 14 7 0 14 35
MTST 0 3 15 14 32
Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

 NDSU MTST
TD
7:55
Cam Miller 2 Yd Run (Griffin Crosa Kick)
12 plays, 75 yards, 7:05
 7 0
TD
1:51
Cam Miller 64 Yd Run (Griffin Crosa Kick)
5 plays, 92 yards, 3:05
 14 0
 
 

2nd Quarter

 NDSU MTST
FG
5:38
Myles Sansted 32 Yd Field Goal
17 plays, 61 yards, 11:13
 14 3
TD
0:12
Bryce Lance 1 Yd pass from Cam Miller (Griffin Crosa Kick)
10 plays, 56 yards, 0:47
 21 3
 
 

3rd Quarter

 NDSU MTST
TD
8:09
Scottre Humphrey 1 Yd Run (Myles Sansted Kick)
11 plays, 75 yards, 6:51
 21 10
TD
4:03
Rohan Jones 5 Yd pass from Tommy Mellott (Tommy Mellott Pass to Ryan Lonergan for Two-Point Conversion)
2 plays, 58 yards, 0:57
 21 18
 
 

4th Quarter

 NDSU MTST
TD
14:18
Joe Stoffel 1 Yd pass from Cam Miller (Griffin Crosa Kick)
8 plays, 75 yards, 4:45
 28 18
TD
11:25
Tommy Mellott 44 Yd Run (Myles Sansted Kick)
5 plays, 75 yards, 2:53
 28 25
TD
2:41
CharMar Brown 3 Yd Run (Griffin Crosa Kick)
9 plays, 66 yards, 5:06
 35 25
TD
1:09
Taco Dowler 19 Yd pass from Tommy Mellott (Myles Sansted Kick)
10 plays, 73 yards, 1:32
 35 32

Team Stats

 
1st Downs 18 19
3rd down efficiency 8-12 8-13
4th down efficiency 0-0 1-2
Total Yards 401 393
Passing 199 195
Comp/Att 19/23 13/24
Yards per pass 8.7 8.1
Interceptions thrown 0 0
Rushing 202 198
Rushing Attempts 36 37
Yards per rush 5.6 5.4
Penalties 9-57 2-20
Turnovers 0 0
Fumbles lost 0 0
Interceptions thrown 0 0
Possession 28:59 31:01

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly