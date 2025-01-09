AFC Wild Card Playoff Preview: Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Chargers Offense vs Texans Offense

This will be one of the best games this Wild Card Weekend! The Chargers and Texans are 3-2 in their last 5 games. The defense for both teams has been solid especially in the 4th quarters of their last 5 games. Here’s the thing, the Chargers offense is ranked #8 while the Texans offense is ranked #14. It’s all about scoring points for this game. The wide receivers from both teams will be the key for a victory for both squads. Keep an eye on the Chargers wide outs Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston. They will be the key for the Chargers offense, especially if the Texans have to honor the run game of Los Angeles. The Texans have star stud in Nico Collins who can be a difference maker and formidable rushing attack with Joe Mixon. I can see both quarterbacks passing for 300 yards in this game.



Injury Report

Both teams have players listed as questionable or on the IR. The Chargers have 4 players listed as questionable with a return date of January 11 with one player on the IR-R. The Texans have the same number of players on the list as well. Chargers: RB Gus Edwards, RB J.K. Dobbins, WR Quentin Johnston and WR Joshua Palmer with CB Eli Apple on the IR-R. Texans: CB Jeff Okudah, DE Denica Autry, WR John Metchie III and DT Folorunso Fatuski with TE Tegan Quitoriano on the IR-R.



Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Houston Texans

Saturday – January 11 – 3:30 p.m.

TV: CBS/Paramount+

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX

.

Los Angeles Chargers (11-6, 6-3 Away)

The Chargers are on a 3-game winning streak with wins over the Denver Broncos, New England Patriots and Las Vegas Raiders. They pretty much backed their way into the playoffs with other teams losing and dominant defensive play as well. The key for this team is the growth of quarterback Justin Herbert. He has 3870 passing yards with 23 touchdowns and only 3 interceptions this season. He will be the x-factor for the Chargers. Getting the ball down the field will be key for the Chargers offense. Players to watch: RB J.K. Dobbins (listed as questionable but will play) and WR Ladd McConkey.



Houston Texans (10-7, 5-3 Home)

The Texans are looking to advance to second round by taking care of business against the Chargers this weekend. The Texans are talented, but will their youth be a problem for them? The answer is no because they have a stud under center in C.J. Stroud. He has 3727 passing yards with 20 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He will need to gt the ball into the hands of his big play receivers early and often. Players to watch: RB Joe Mixon, TE Dalton Shultz and WR Nico Collins.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 52.8% chance of winning Saturday afternoon. This game will be so close that it will come down to how well the wide receivers will play. Quarterback play will be huge. The winning quarterback execute on critical downs in the game and will make fewer mistakes than the other. I’m taking the Texans by 3!



Final Score

Texans – 33

Chargers – 30