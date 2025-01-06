Dallas Mavericks: Not So Happy New Year!

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



4-game Losing Streak!?!

The Dallas Mavericks were 17-9 heading into last week’s schedule. The injury monster struck the Mavericks by claiming Luka Doncic with a calf injury. This has put him on the shelf for the next couple of weeks. Guard Dante Exum is out until January 20th and Kyrie Irving is a game time decision for the January 6 game against the Grizzlies. The problem with this team is there’s no one that has a big dog mentality or is a clear-cut enforcer on the floor. This week Dallas has 3 games (1 on the road and 2 at home). Dallas will need to win all 3 games to move up one spot in the Western Conference.



Player Rotation

Player rotation seems to be getting worse. Dallas will need to use proven players on their bench. Defense wins championship, putting up meaningless points win nothing but ESPN and NBATV highlights. The player that gives you that toughness isn’t in the rotation and he’s a proven veteran. Hey Coach Kidd, please play Markieff Morris! The middle of your defense is soft. Sure, your big men get blocks when they rotate but the defense in the paint ranks number 20 in the league right now. While the Mavericks are shooting 3-pointers and missing, the Mavs defense is giving up long rebounds and lay ups on the other end. The team is so locked into playing Maxi Kleber. I feel he can’t defend anyone in the league! Last season he disappeared in the playoffs while playing big minutes against everyone that Dallas faced during their run to the NBA Finals. Right now, will be the best time to go to your bench and give those guys some playing time.



Dallas Mavericks vs Memphis Grizzlies

Monday – 1/6 – 7:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

The Memphis Grizzlies are one of the best teams that Dallas will meet this season. This will be the second meeting of 4 games this season against them. Dallas is currently 0-1 against Memphis this season. ESPN has the Grizzlies with a 59.8% chance of winning at home and I believe them. I’m taking Memphis by 10+. Dallas can’t stop anybody on defense right now. Player matchup: Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving versus Grizzlies guard Ja Morant. Final Score: Mavericks 111 – Grizzlies 129



Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks

Tuesday – 1/7 – 6:30 p.m. – TV: TNT

This will be the first meeting against the Lakers this season. Dallas will need to establish themselves on defense by creating turnovers and tough rebounding on both ends of the floor. The Lakers are on a 2-game winning streak (at the time of this article) and looking to extend it on the road in Dallas. Player matchup: Mavericks Dereck Lively II versus LA Lakers center Anthony Davis. I’m taking Dallas by 9. Final Score: Lakers 110 – Mavericks 119



Portland Trail Blazers vs Dallas Mavericks

Thursday – 1/9 – 7:30 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This should be an easy game for Dallas at home. Dallas will need to establish some toughness in the paint. Scoring isn’t a problem for Dallas because of how many 3-pointers are launched every game. ESPN has the Mavericks winning this one easily and I agree. I’m taking the Mavericks by 20 points. Player matchup: Mavericks center Daniel Gafford versuss Trail Blazers center Deandre Ayton. Final Score: Trail Blazers 100 – Mavericks 120

Denver Nuggets vs Dallas Mavericks

Sunday – 1/12 – 2:00 p.m. – TV: Channel 29 (DFW area)

This game will be a scary one for the Mavericks. Nikola Jokic is a beast and can dominate the game like no other. He tends to lead the team in points score, rebounds and assists. The Nuggets have their star… the Mavs don’t. I don’t see this one ending well for our Lil’ Mavs. The series this season is 1-1. Player matchup: Mavericks Dereck Lively II versus Nuggets Nikola Jokic. Final Score: Nuggets 116 – Mavericks 104