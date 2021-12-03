Is There a Place for eSports in VIP Casinos?

The idea of visiting a casino is already cloaked in glamor. From dressing up in your finery to arriving at the establishment in style, the experience is one which feels luxurious from the get-go. When the words “Very Important Person” are thrown into the mix, the sense of prestige is only heightened even further.

Of course, online casinos have enjoyed a meteoric rise in the last few years, while the fortunes of eSports have charted a similar course. So with online operators now offering the same VIP treatment to their most valued customers as brick-and-mortar casinos, is there room for them to incorporate eSports into the fold? We take a look below.

What makes a VIP?

If you’re at all familiar with the concept of a VIP program at a land-based casino, you might have a preconception that reaping any sort of rewards from them is an unattainable dream. That’s because brick-and-mortar establishments (understandably) prioritize the biggest spenders and the highest rollers. Unless you count yourself among that exclusive number, you’re likely to be nothing more than a tiny fish in a big pond.

By contrast, online VIP programs are much more welcoming to the armchair gambler (excuse the pun!). In fact, you’ll find that most operators will extend their VIP benefits to site visitors almost immediately upon sign-up. Of course, the more time you spend at the casino and the more money you wager, the higher your rewards are likely to be – but access to the goodies is much easier to come by than in land-based casinos.

Where do eSports come in?

At the same time that online gambling has been going from strength to strength, so too has online gaming. Whereas excelling at video games used to merit nothing more than a stern reproach from disapproving friends, family members or colleagues, now there are significant sums of money to be made… and not just by those playing the eSports themselves.

Over the last few years, the sheer number of competitive eSports leagues means that a culture of gambling has sprung up around this new pastime. Just as people tune in to watch their favorite sports team and bet on the outcome, so too are millions flocking to eSports to wager that certain players or teams will outfox others in the battlefield of cyberspace.

eSports and VIP programs – a match made in heaven?

Although betting on eSports was a niche activity at the outset, it has increasingly crept onto the radar of the mainstream gambling industry. So much so, in fact, that Las Vegas casinos are rumored to be sniffing out the potential in this burgeoning new sector and lining up lucrative deals to bring eSportsbooks to The Strip.

So why couldn’t eSports figure prominently in a VIP program? Typically, the demographic of VIP members (especially at land-based casinos) has been more mature individuals. With that generation rapidly aging, young blood is needed to replace them. eSports could be the perfect solution, appealing as it does to millennials and other youngsters. With the right marketing and approach, there is no reason why eSports can’t occupy a central role in the future of VIP casinos.

While eSports might not be the first thing that springs to mind when you think of VIP casinos, the landscape is changing by the minute. Watch this space!