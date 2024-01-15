NFC Wild Card Playoff Preview: Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Philadelphia Eagles vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Monday – January 15 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN/ESPN+

Raymond James Stadium – Tampa, FL



Records Before the Game

Philadelphia Eagles (11-6, 5-4 Away)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (9-8, 4-4 Home)



This will be the last game of the Wild Card round. Philadelphia has dropped 4 of their last 5 games after starting the season at 11-1. The Tampa Bay Bucs have been the team that everyone has written off because no one likes quarterback Baker Mayfield. Here’s the thing in a nutshell, both teams need this game to make a Super Bowl run. Let’s take a look at the last game of the Super Wild Card Weekend.



Why you should watch this game

The Eagles has basically fell off the face of the earth. I’m not sure what’s going on or who this team is right now other than a ton of injuries. The Buccaneers have been surging as of late and they have a lot of momentum heading into this game. They still possess a tough defense.



Philadelphia Eagles

The Eagles will need to get back on track and it all starts with quarterback Jalen Hurts. Last week he dislocated his middle finger on his throwing hand. He will need to rally the troops and get a win on the road. Wide out A.J. Brown is out and the Eagles receiving corp should take up the slack in his absence. The x-factor for the Eagles will be running back D’Andre Swift. He will need to get the ball at least 17 times which will open up routes for TE Dallas Goedert. Players to watch: WR Julio Jones, WR DeVonta Smith, C Jason Kelce and LB Shaquille Leonard.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Buccaneers will need quarterback Baker Mayfield to be a loose cannon! The only way this team can get over the hump is to allow Mayfield to play to his talents. Allow him to break containment and use his legs to extend plays. Running back Rachaad White will have his coming out party. Keep an eye on him. Wide out Mike Evans and Chris Godwin are the downfield threats that need to make plays to keep the Eagles defense honest. The defense will play a huge part at home this week with their physicality. Keep an eye on the defensive line of the Buccaneers. They have to be aggressive while making sure that Hurts doesn’t have the opportunity to use his legs and burn them.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 57.3% chance of winning on the road this week. I believe that the Eagles can get a win on the road, but I’m taking the Buccaneers by 6! The Eagles are missing too many players with injuries.



Final Score

Buccaneers – 27

Eagles – 21