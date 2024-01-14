NFC Wild Card Playoff Preview: Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Detroit Lions

Sunday – January 14 – 7:00 p.m.

TV: NBC

Ford Field – Detroit, MI



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Rams (10-7, 5-4 Away)

Detroit Lions (12-5, 6-2 Home)



This Wild Card matchup between the Lions and Rams will be one of the most intriguing games of the weekend. Detroit hasn’t won a meaningful game since the won their last NFL Championship back in 1957. Head coach Dan Campbell has turned the Lions team, fans and organization around over the last few years. The Rams are 4 years removed from winning a Super Bowl but has failed to get back into meaningful conversation as one of the best teams in football in recent years. The winner of this game will be elevated into a place that both organizations want to be in. Keep an eye on penalties for both teams, they will play a huge factor during this game.



Why you should watch this game

Everyone wants to see if the Lions are for real. I’ve seen teams cut their teeth on playing solid ball during the season, but when they make the playoffs, they fall off the map and use the term, “We’ll be back next year!”. Will Rams head coach Sean McVay catch lightning in a bottle and take the team back to the Super Bowl?



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams offense needed to be resuscitated because they struggled in very winnable games dropping easy games all season long. Over the Rams last 5 games the team went 4-1 with quality wins over the 49ers, Giants, Saints and Commanders. Quarterback Matthew Stafford will need to get the ball out of his hands when the pocket collapses. Taking sacks on the 3rd and long has been a problem for this team all season. He will need to get the ball into the hands of his all-pro receivers Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. The x-factor will be the offensive line of the Rams.



Detroit Lions

The Lions have played smash mouth football for the past 2 years. Since acquiring veteran quarterback Jared Goff for Matthew Stafford, the Lions have become somewhat relevant again. Goff has passed for 4575 yards with 30 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He has something to prove to the organization that traded him. Keep an eye on running back David Montgomery. He will need to get the ball at least 20 times to control the clock. The Lions defense will need to apply pressure and create turnovers. If they can rattle Stafford then they’ll be playing with house money.



Prediction

ESPN has the Lions with a 53.9% chance of winning at home and reaching the second round of the playoffs. I’m taking the Lions by 10!



Final Score

Lions – 34

Rams – 24