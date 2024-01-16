2023 Dallas Cowboys Report Card

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



I think one of the hardest things to do is criticize a team, player organization about what I see on the field. Sure it’s easy to call a player lame, sorry, or even say, “He sucks!” Every year I write this same article displaying my thoughts about the Cowboy season because my feelings are hurt. I hate seeing memes about my favorite team and when I see that the haters calling my team the “Cowgirls” that really runs my blood pressure up. I’m having a cup of coffee while trying to gather the right combinations of words to say for your reading pleasure. I’m disappointed in the end result but have solace knowing that the Cowboys earned the division title this year. Over the past three seasons, the Cowboys have won the NFC East twice. In the same timespan the team ended the season at 12-5 each season under head coach Mike McCarthy. Will this be enough for Cowboy fans to live with? Does the franchise need a new coach, defensive coordinator, special teams coach or a general manager? Only time will tell, the Cowboys have needs and bringing in the right pieces to this team will be key.



Offense

Grade: C

Say whatever you want about the Dallas offense, but they do have a decent quarterback in Dak Prescott. If he’s so bad why is he in the running for the MVP trophy. Dak has 4516 passing yards with 36 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He has a chance to right the wrongs from years gone by. I think Dallas should keep him, get Dak a quarterbacks coach and develop him into what they need him to be. Running back Tony Pollard gets a new contract and never gets on track this season. He has 252 carries for 1005 yards and 6 touchdowns. That’s a drop off for him last season. Dallas will need to get a durable 3 down back and ditch the gimmicks on offense. Wide out CeeDee Lamb has broken or set new records for Cowboys receivers moving forward. He will be a better player with a proven veteran pushing him and holding him accountable. The tight ends are solid and you can always count of them to make timely plays and continue drives.The offensive line has struggled with run blocking and pass protection this season. Costly penalties has been a huge problem for this team over the last five seasons. They have the talent, they just need the discipline to get to the next level, then let them to play!



Defense

Grade: C

To watch the defense give up 48 points to the Green Bay Packers was a slap in the face! Dallas has one of the best defenses in the NFL but has struggled to stop the run all season and the Packers exploited this weakness on Sunday. Mediocre backs put up record yardage against the Cowboys front seven. Last season they drafted a kid out of Michigan that was supposed to be a run stopper couldn’t get on the field. LB Micah Parsons is the face of the defense plain and simple but he needs help. LB Damone Clark led the defense in tackles this year while corner back Daron Bland led the league in interceptions and interceptions for touchdowns this season. Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn (if he stays) will need to develop some of those young guys on that bench and give them some playing time. The soft zone coverage has hurt Dallas in several games this season. There is a glaring need to get more pressure from the defensive line against opposing quarterbacks.



Special Teams

Grade: A

Dallas has always found a way to bring in a kicker. PK Brandon Aubrey led the team in scoring this year with 157 points. He averages 9.6 points per game. All Dallas needs to do is cross the 50 yard line and he’s in distance to score the field goal. Punter Bryan Anger has allowed the unit to pin teams deep in their own territory by averaging 51.4 yards a punt. He had 17 fair catches inside the 20 with a long of 63 yards. PR Kavontae Turpin was decent. He averaged 10.6 yards a return, not amazing by any stretch. He will need to concentrate more on getting the ball past the 25-yard line after receiving a punt or kick off.



Coaching

Grade: D

If you look at every game this season, the Cowboys struggled with in-game adjustments. Off the top of my head I can recall three games that they should’ve won if they would have made some critical adjustments. There’s always rumors about replacing the head coach after a loss and at the end of the season. Head coach Mike McCarthy has one more year on his current contract and losing to a mediocre team team like the Packers probably doesn’t sit well with Cowboys ownership. Most teams would love to have a 12-5 record and win the division, but that’s not enough for Dallas. It’s “Super Bowl or Bust”every season! I believe that DC Dan Quinn might be taking a head coaching job elsewhere this upcoming season. The Dallas defense will be ok, they have pieces set in stone for years to come.



Final Thoughts

You can place the blame wherever you like, but it all starts at the top of the organization with Jerry Jones. All he needs is a general manager that has some kind of control to get players and picks. It’s been 28 years, and it seems that Jones doesn’t understand that he really needs a football minded GM to get things done. Dallas is missing a few veterans with championship experience and coaches that are willing to hold players accountable when they give up. One these dominoes fall, then the Dallas Cowboys will be ready to once again hoist the Lombardi Trophy in a parade!