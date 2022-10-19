Dallas Mavericks 2022-2023 Season Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Last season the Mavericks took another step to a title by getting deeper into the playoffs on the shoulders of Jalen Bronson, Dwight Powell and Luka Doncic. PG Jalen Bronson signed a max deal with the New York Knicks while Powell and Doncic stayed put in Dallas. SG Tim Hardaway, Jr. is healthy and is back on the floor this season. He along with Spencer Dinwiddie and newcomers Christian Woods and JaVale McGee will help this young team get over the hump. The Mavericks are listed as the number 10 team in the NBA right behind the LA Lakers and ahead of the Grizzlies. The Mavericks are projected to be a 50-32 team this season and should finish the season in 5th place in the Western Conference. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Mavericks match up starting the 2022-23 season.



10/19 – 9:00 – Dallas Mavericks vs Phoenix Suns – TV: ESPN

This will be the first game of the season for both teams. Dallas is on the road in Phoenix to play a really tough Suns team that has made some changes themselves. The Mavericks has a strong chance of stealing a game on the road in the desert. Keep an eye on SG Spencer Dinwiddie! He will be the key on the defensive end. The over/under is 216.5, so take the over!

Final Score: Mavericks 131 – Suns 112.



10/22 – 7:30 p.m. – Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: NBA TV

Memphis Grizzlies PG Ja Morant is a very dangerous guy on the offensive end. Stopping him would allow the Mavericks to get an easy win at home this week. Defensive pressure in the half court will be the key for the Mavericks. Last season, Dallas gave up way too many points in transition to teams that struggled in the half-court game.

Final Score: Grizzlies 97 – Mavericks 129!



10/25 – 6:30 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs New Orleans Pelicans – TV: TNT

This nationally televised game will showcase young talented players on both teams. Fans has been waiting to see Pelicans forward Zion Williamson back on the floor. He’s a handful, but the key for the Mavericks is stopping SG CJ McCollum and F Brandon Ingram. Dallas will match up with them across the board. Keep and eye on the points in the paint by the Mavericks!

Final Score: Dallas 100 – Pelicans 87!