2022 ALCS: New York Yankees vs Houston Astros Preview

By Wiley Singleton

The New York Yankees and Houston Astros are playing each other in the ALCS again. Both teams boast powerful lineups. The Astros have better pitching, especially in the bullpen. The Astros lineup is deeper. The Yankees rely heavily on Aaron Judge. The Astros have more lethal hitters. Kyle Tucker, Jose Altuve, Alex Bregman are all top tier. They have the second best hitter in the AL in Yordon Alvarez. Aaron Judge is the best hitter in the AL. He hard carried the Yankees to the playoffs.

Many obnoxious Yankee fans were touting this squad to be one that would break the single season win record. This was the best team in baseball in July. They fell off a cliff since then and did not even finish with 100 wins. They rely too heavily on Aaron Judge and lack bullpen depth. Their rotation leaves a lot to be desired outside their ace Gerrit Cole. The Astros have a deep bullpen with a consistent closer in Ryan Pressly.

These two teams are not only the best two in the AL, they also both boast the two most insufferable fanbases. It would be a shame if either of these organizations won a World Series. Hopefully the winner of the NLCS is crowned World Series Champion. The Yanks have not won a pennant since getting smashed by the Texas Rangers in 2010. The Astros have been really good for the past 6 seasons but cheated to win their only title. The Chicago White Sox were supposed to challenge both of these teams but Sleepy Tony La Russa’s Joe Biden impression in the dugout led them right back into a rebuild. Almost everyone thought the ALCS would come down to these two teams. Both are capable of playing the worthy antagonist in the World Series.

Prediction: Astros in 6