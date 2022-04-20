TCU dominates UTA 15-1

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

TCU extended its winning streak to four games with a 15-1 seven inning rout of UT Arlington Tuesday night at Lupton Stadium. A pair of big innings highlighted the victory. Kurtis Byrne drove in a career-high five runs for the Horned Frogs. Ten of TCU’s 15 runs were scored with two outs.



The Rundown

It was a tale of two innings for TCU – the second and the fifth. The Horned Frogs batted around in each frame, scoring seven and eight runs, respectively.



The Frogs opened the scoring on a two-run double off the bat of Gray Rodgers . Tommy Sacco pushed the lead to three with a two-out single. Kurtis Bryne stepped to the plate with the bases loaded and lined a double to left center for a 6-0 lead. Reed Spenrath followed with a base hit to round out the scoring.



In the fifth, the parade of hitters started with an Elijah Nunez walk. With two on, Brayden Taylor ripped an RBI-double to right, driving in the first run of the inning. Byrne followed with a two-run single. Luke Boyers doubled home another run. A high pop up off the bat of Sam Thompson eluded the Maverick defenders and drove in three more runs. An errant throw landed in the dugout, allowing Thompson to complete the circuit around the bases for a 15-0 lead.



UT Arlington’s lone run of the contest came in the sixth. A lead-off double scored on back-to-back two out wild pitches.



Caedmon Parker (2-2) earned the win after throwing four shutout innings. He allowed two hits and struck out four. Cohen Feser pitched a scoreless frame. Braxton Pearson and Trip Banta teamed up in the sixth, while Garrett Wright and Gray Thomas combined to pitch a perfect seventh.Stats of the Game:

7 – TCU scored seven times in the second inning. The Horned Frogs sent 12 hitters to the plate. There were seven hits and two walks in the inning. Five of the seven runs came with two outs.

Courtesy TCU Baseball