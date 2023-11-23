TCU Horned Frogs vs #13 Oklahoma Sooners Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

TCU Horned Frogs vs #13 Oklahoma Sooners

Friday – November 24 – 11:00 a.m.

TV: FOX

Memorial Stadium – Norman, OK



Records Before the Game

TCU Horned Frogs (5-6, 3-5 Big 12)

#13 Oklahoma Sooners (9-2, 6-2 Big 12)



This is the last game of the regular season for TCU and it’s the most important game for the team. Win and they’re in for another bowl game and additional practice reps. This week is the last time that they will play OU with the Sooners being a Big 12 team. Next season OU its off to the SEC. I would like to see TCU beat the Sooners one more time and send them to the SEC with bragging rights. Who knows what’s going to happen during this game. There’s a big difference between what I want and what’s going to happen. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s final game between TCU/OU in Ft. Worth as members of the Big 12.



Why you should watch this game

You would like to see TCU stick it to the Sooners for the last time before Oklahoma changes conferences. TCU has the talent, but as of right now OU has the better team. The Sooners would like to pull off a victory, get closer to being a Top 10 team again and a chance for another Big 12 title.



TCU Horned Frogs

This has been a nightmare season for the Frogs. TCU had one of the best teams in football last season and everyone thought that the Frogs would return to the playoffs and bring that elusive national championship to North Texas. If the Horned Frogs could pull this off, they will be bowl eligible, if not they will start the recruiting process for next year. Players to watch: QB Josh Hoover, RB Emani Bailey, and WR Savion Williams.



#13 OU Sooners

The Sooners are looking to get a win in Ft. Worth and head to the SEC. The Sooners are on the outside looking in. With a win and an Oklahoma State loss, OU can play in the BIG 12 conference title game. Keep an eye on quarterback Dillon Gabriel. He has 3260 passing yards with 27 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. He will be the x-factor for the Sooners this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Sooners with an 84.5% chance of winning at home this week. I’m taking OU by 10! They are the better team right now and TCU has struggled all season.



Final Score

Sooners – 34

Horned Frogs – 24