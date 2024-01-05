Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Houston Texans vs Indianapolis Colts

Saturday – January 6 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Lucas Oil Field – Indianapolis, IN



Records Before the Game

Houston Texans (9-7, 3-4 Away)

Indianapolis Colts (9-7, 4-4 Home)



The AFC South could be at stake! The winner of this game could win the division even though both teams struggled at times throughout the season. The Jacksonville Jaguars will need to lose if the winner of this game is to become the division champ! Keep an eye on the Jaguars game on Sunday as well. It will play a huge part in one of these teams making the playoffs as well.



Why you should watch this game

The winner of this game could impact the landscape of the AFC playoff seeding scenarios. The playoffs are a week away and both teams are fighting to be a part of the tournament.



Houston Texans

The Texans have been one of the many roller coaster teams this season. When they are on, they are good. When the defense gives up 30 points, they lose. The Texans will need to control the clock and allow the offense to move the ball between the lines. Quarterback C.J. Stroud can’t come into this game slinging the ball around the field. The Colts defense will take it away. They should establish the run with David Singletary initially and then get the ball into the hands of wide out Nico Collins. Keep an eye on the Texans defense. They will need to do their part for a win.



Indianapolis Colts

The Colts will have their hands full on Saturday night. They can’t rely on backup quarterback Gardner Minshew to carry this team. They have a solid running back in Jonathan Taylor to carry the load. Get him the ball and allow his tough running to get the ball down field. Wide out Michael Pittman Jr. will need to get the ball in the first half, not late in the 4th quarter to get him going. The defense will be the x-factor for the Colts. Linebacker Zaire Franklin leads the team in tackles with 107. He will need to create havoc on the offensive line of the Texans.



Prediction

ESPN has the Colts with a slight edge over the Texans at 51.6%. Which translates to this being anyone’s game! I’m taking the Texans by 10, because I want to see them do good. Seriously though, I believe Stroud is the better quarterback which will translate to a big win!



Final Score

Texans – 30

Colts – 20