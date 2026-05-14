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KC defeated Allen to take a 3-0 lead in the ECHL playoffs

May 14, 2026 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

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Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Box Score

Team 1st 2nd 3rd
 
 1 3 3 7
 
 1 2 1 4

Shots on Goal

Team 1st 2nd 3rd Total
 Kansas City Mavericks 8 10 19 37
 Allen Americans 11 7 8 26

Scoring

1st Period

Allen
0:26
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #67 Hank Crone and #8 Ty Prefontaine.
KC
11:36
Goal
Goal by #9 Jackson Jutting, assisted by #82 Jack Randl.

2nd Period

Allen
0:39
Goal
Goal by #23 Sam Sedley, assisted by #86 Andre Anania and #7 Colton Hargrove.
KC
1:41
Goal
Goal by #14 Bobo Carpenter, assisted by #28 Justin Janicke and #86 Lucas Sowder.
Allen
1:57
Goal
Goal by #11 Maxim Barbashev, assisted by #76 Riley Kidney.
KC
10:53
Goal
Goal by #14 Bobo Carpenter, assisted by #7 Zach Uens.
KC
11:21
Goal
Goal by #8 Luke Loheit, assisted by #19 Nolan Sullivan and #22 Casey Carreau.

3rd Period

Allen
9:05
Goal
Goal by #8 Ty Prefontaine, assisted by #18 Harrison Blaisdell and #23 Sam Sedley.
KC
9:35
Goal
Goal by #8 Luke Loheit, assisted by #19 Nolan Sullivan.
KC
16:08
Goal
Goal by #14 Bobo Carpenter.
KC
17:23
Goal
Goal by #8 Luke Loheit.

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