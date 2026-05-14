KC defeated Allen to take a 3-0 lead in the ECHL playoffs

Box Score
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|
|1
|3
|3
|7
|
|1
|2
|1
|4
Shots on Goal
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|Total
|Kansas City Mavericks
|8
|10
|19
|37
|Allen Americans
|11
|7
|8
|26
Scoring
1st Period
Allen
0:26
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #67 Hank Crone and #8 Ty Prefontaine.
KC
11:36
Goal
Goal by #9 Jackson Jutting, assisted by #82 Jack Randl.
2nd Period
Allen
0:39
Goal
Goal by #23 Sam Sedley, assisted by #86 Andre Anania and #7 Colton Hargrove.
KC
1:41
Goal
Goal by #14 Bobo Carpenter, assisted by #28 Justin Janicke and #86 Lucas Sowder.
Allen
1:57
Goal
Goal by #11 Maxim Barbashev, assisted by #76 Riley Kidney.
KC
10:53
Goal
Goal by #14 Bobo Carpenter, assisted by #7 Zach Uens.
KC
11:21
Goal
Goal by #8 Luke Loheit, assisted by #19 Nolan Sullivan and #22 Casey Carreau.
3rd Period
Allen
9:05
Goal
Goal by #8 Ty Prefontaine, assisted by #18 Harrison Blaisdell and #23 Sam Sedley.
KC
9:35
Goal
Goal by #8 Luke Loheit, assisted by #19 Nolan Sullivan.
KC
16:08
Goal
Goal by #14 Bobo Carpenter.
KC
17:23
Goal
Goal by #8 Luke Loheit.