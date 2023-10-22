Flyers score 3 short handed goals, lose to Stars in OT

Scoring Summary
|1st Period
|PHI
|DAL
|4:02
|Wyatt Johnston (1)
Assists: Jamie Benn (1)
|0
|1
|7:52
|Tyler Seguin (1)
Assists: Ryan Suter (1), Miro Heiskanen (3)
|0
|2
|10:12
|Joel Farabee (3)
Assists: Bobby Brink (2), Noah Cates (1)
|1
|2
|16:36
|Travis Konecny (4) (Shorthanded)
Assists: Noah Cates (2)
|2
|2
|2nd Period
|PHI
|DAL
|0:30
|Roope Hintz (2)
Assists: Jason Robertson (2), Joe Pavelski (2)
|2
|3
|3rd Period
|PHI
|DAL
|10:36
|Jamie Benn (2)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (2)
|2
|4
|11:58
|Travis Konecny (5) (Shorthanded)
Assists: Travis Sanheim (4), Scott Laughton (4)
|3
|4
|12:45
|Sean Walker (2) (Shorthanded)
Assists: Egor Zamula (2)
|4
|4
|OT Summary
|PHI
|DAL
|2:13
|Joe Pavelski (3)
Assists: Wyatt Johnston (3)
|4
|5