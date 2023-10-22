News Ticker

Flyers score 3 short handed goals, lose to Stars in OT

October 22, 2023 Dallas Stars, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey, Sports

[Show picture list]
Photos By Dominic Ceraldi

Scoring Summary

 
1st Period PHI DAL
4:02 Wyatt Johnston (1)

Assists: Jamie Benn (1)
 0 1
7:52 Tyler Seguin (1)

Assists: Ryan Suter (1), Miro Heiskanen (3)
 0 2
10:12 Joel Farabee (3)

Assists: Bobby Brink (2), Noah Cates (1)
 1 2
16:36 Travis Konecny (4) (Shorthanded)

Assists: Noah Cates (2)
 2 2
 
 
2nd Period PHI DAL
0:30 Roope Hintz (2)

Assists: Jason Robertson (2), Joe Pavelski (2)
 2 3
 
 
3rd Period PHI DAL
10:36 Jamie Benn (2)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (2)
 2 4
11:58 Travis Konecny (5) (Shorthanded)

Assists: Travis Sanheim (4), Scott Laughton (4)
 3 4
12:45 Sean Walker (2) (Shorthanded)

Assists: Egor Zamula (2)
 4 4
 
 
OT Summary PHI DAL
2:13 Joe Pavelski (3)

Assists: Wyatt Johnston (3)
 4 5

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly