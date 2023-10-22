San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

San Francisco 49ers vs Minnesota Vikings

Monday – October 23 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ABC/ESPN

U.S. Bank Stadium – Minneapolis, MN



Records Before the Game

San Francisco 49ers (5-1, 2-1 Away)

Minnesota Vikings (2-4, 0-3 Home)



San Francisco has been one of the best teams in the NFC this season. Last season the Vikings made the playoffs and seemed to sit right in the middle of the conference as one of the top teams in the NFC as well. Monday Night’s match up will either help one team in its playoff pursuit and hurt the other one. Let’s take a look at the week’s Monday Night Football matchup.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the 49ers can bounce back from last week’s loss to the Cleveland Browns. On the other hand you would like to see the Vikings win a game against a quality opponent. The Vikings haven’t won back-to-back games since last season.



A reason why you won’t watch this game

WWE has a 3-hour wrestling spectacular on Monday Night Raw. Three championships belts are up for grabs over on the USA Network.



San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers have two players in particular that have carried the offense this season who will be out for this game. Running back Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Deebo Samuels won’t be suiting up for this one. The 49ers have other players that can step right in and help out, but not with the magnitude of these two players. Quarterback Brock Purdy lost his first NFL game last week in the game against the Browns. He will need to protect the ball in this one in order to win. Look for tight end George Kittle to get the ball. I’m going to make George Kittle my x-factor for this game. He has to produce under pressure.



Minnesota Vikings

Quarterback Kirk Cousins will need to play dang near perfect game just to have a chance for a win at home on Monday night. He has 1679 passing yards with 14 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. The Viking’s running game is null-and-void right now. Running back Alexander Mattison has carried the ball 82 times for 320 yards and 0 touchdowns. The only way the Vikings can compete will be establishing the run at home. That’s the only way to win is to have some type of balance. He’s my x-factor, plan and simple.



Prediction

ESPN has the 49ers with a 69.8% chance of winning on the road in the twin cities. The over/under is 44, so take the over in this one. I’m taking the Vikings in an upset Monday night. I have the Vikings winning by 5!



Final Score

Vikings – 32

49ers – 27