Mecum Auctions Comes to Dickies Arena Oct 29 – Nov 1

Mecum Auctions is revving up for its Dallas/Fort Worth 2025 auction, taking place Oct. 29 through Nov. 1 at its new location, Dickies Arena. The auction is shaping up to be bigger and better than in years past, with an estimated 1,500 vehicles to cross the auction block, including five private collections. With both consignments and bidder registration up from last year, Mecum Dallas/Fort Worth is set to present an impressive variety and spirited bidding action for all attendees to enjoy. The auction will be broadcast live on ESPN+ starting at noon on Thursday, Oct. 30, and coverage will continue through Saturday, Nov. 1. Each day will also be streamed live in its entirety on Mecum.com.

Highlighting the auction are collector favorites like a 1970 Plymouth Superbird and the iconic 1986 Porsche 930 Turbo. Also crossing the block at Dickies Arena are no fewer than 38 Camaros, including a classic 1969 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 and a rare 1969 Chevrolet Nickey Camaro Stage III. There is an impressive lineup of pickups showcasing the evolution of the working vehicle, ranging from the early 1937 Chevrolet Custom Pickup to the modern beast: a 2016 Ford F-350 Super Duty Custom. These head-turning vehicles represent just a fraction of the classic and rare offerings expected at Mecum Dallas/Fort Worth.

Among the five private assemblages to cross the block is the collection of Jack Shewmaker, who was instrumental in Walmart’s growth, developing the “Everyday Low Prices” strategy and coining the well-known term “Rollback.” The collection showcases unique pickup trucks spanning from the 1910s to the 1960s and also includes rare classics, such as a 1947 Frazer Manhattan Sedan. The Tom Katinic Collection, offered entirely at no-reserve, features a selection of on-screen stars such as the 2010 Ford Shelby GT500 Super Snake featured in “The Interview” and “Deadpool 2,” a 1969 Mercury Cougar featured in “Bad Times at the El Royale” and “Supernatural,” and a diverse array of other vehicles. From the Redefined Legacy Collection presents a tastefully customized selection of Corvettes, Camaros, Chevelles, a vintage GMC pickup and more, including a 1963 Chevrolet Corvette Split Window Coupe and a 1968 Ford Mustang GT Fastback.

Making its return to the Mecum circuit is the kid-friendly Adventure Zone, where children can enjoy an array of activities, including a Power Wheels course, slot car racing, a coloring contest and fun car cutouts that provide the perfect photo opportunity.

For more information on Mecum Dallas/Fort Worth 2025 and all other scheduled Mecum events, visit Mecum.com or call (262) 275-5050. Mecum’s website is updated daily with the latest consignments and includes detailed descriptions and photographs of the vehicles offered, as well as a detailed auction and event schedule.