Prince 31 points and 16 rebounds leads TCU to a 76-73 win over #13 NC State

|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|NCSU
|18
|13
|21
|21
|73
|TCU
|15
|18
|29
|14
|76
Team Stats
|FG
|29-66
|33-73
|Field Goal %
|43.9
|45.2
|3PT
|9-26
|5-19
|Three Point %
|34.6
|26.3
|FT
|6-9
|5-8
|Free Throw %
|66.7
|62.5
|Rebounds
|35
|40
|Offensive Rebounds
|6
|9
|Defensive Rebounds
|29
|31
|Assists
|8
|22
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|1
|5
|Total Turnovers
|7
|4
|Points Off Turnovers
|2
|9
|Fast Break Points
|11
|9
|Points in Paint
|28
|42
|Fouls
|14
|12
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|5
|12
Game Leaders
#13 Prince, Sedona
-
- Pts
- 31
-
- FGM
- 14
-
- 3FGM
- 0
-
- FTM
- 3
-
- Min
- 40
#10 Van Lith, Hailey
-
- Pts
- 18
-
- FGM
- 8
-
- 3FGM
- 1
-
- FTM
- 1
-
- Min
- 38
#02 Conner, Madison
-
- Pts
- 11
-
- FGM
- 4
-
- 3FGM
- 2
-
- FTM
- 1
-
- Min
- 36
#01 Bigby, Taylor
-
- Pts
- 10
-
- FGM
- 4
-
- 3FGM
- 2
-
- FTM
- 0
-
- Min
- 30