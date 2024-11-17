News Ticker

Prince 31 points and 16 rebounds leads TCU to a 76-73 win over #13 NC State

November 17, 2024 Basketball, Featured, Galleries, NCAA Basketball, Sports, TCU Basketball

[Show picture list]
Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

  1 2 3 4 T
NCSU 18 13 21 21 73
TCU 15 18 29 14 76

Team Stats

 
FG 29-66 33-73
Field Goal % 43.9 45.2
3PT 9-26 5-19
Three Point % 34.6 26.3
FT 6-9 5-8
Free Throw % 66.7 62.5
Rebounds 35 40
Offensive Rebounds 6 9
Defensive Rebounds 29 31
Assists 8 22
Steals 2 2
Blocks 1 5
Total Turnovers 7 4
Points Off Turnovers 2 9
Fast Break Points 11 9
Points in Paint 28 42
Fouls 14 12
Technical Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 5 12

Game Leaders

PRINCE,SEDONA
#13 Prince, Sedona

  • Pts
    31
  • FGM
    14
  • 3FGM
    0
  • FTM
    3
  • Min
    40
VAN LITH,HAILEY
#10 Van Lith, Hailey

  • Pts
    18
  • FGM
    8
  • 3FGM
    1
  • FTM
    1
  • Min
    38
CONNER,MADISON
#02 Conner, Madison

  • Pts
    11
  • FGM
    4
  • 3FGM
    2
  • FTM
    1
  • Min
    36
BIGBY,TAYLOR
#01 Bigby, Taylor

  • Pts
    10
  • FGM
    4
  • 3FGM
    2
  • FTM
    0
  • Min
    30

Related Articles

Copyright 2018 Blitz Weekly