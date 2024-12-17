Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



AFC West vs AFC South

The Super Bowl will run through Kansas City and every AFC team knows the route. The Texans are sitting in 1st place in the AFC South ahead of the Colts. The Kansas City Chiefs are locked in at 13-1 and leading the AFC West ahead of the Broncos. This game will set the playoff stage moving into the last couple of games this season. Even with a loss the playoff brackets won’t move that much for either team. In the AFC South the Colts are still in the hunt and if the Texans drop this game and the Colts win, it will help the Colts in a major way.



Injury Report

Both teams have 3 players listed as questionable and two players listed on the IR-R. Texans: TE Cade Stover, C Juice Scruggs and DT Folorunso Fatukasi listed as questionable while G Kenyon Green and S Jalen Pitre listed on the IR-R. Chiefs: OT D.J. Humphries, QB Patrick Mahomes and S Chamarri Conner listed as questionable while WR Hollywood Brown and WR Mecole Hadman listed on the IR-R.



Game Info

Houston Texans vs Kansas City Chiefs

Saturday – December 21 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: NBC/Peacock

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium – Kansas City, MO



Houston Texans (9-5, 4-3 Away)

The Texans are 3-2 in their last 5 games. During that span they have defeated Dallas, Jacksonville and Miami, but lost to Detroit and Tennessee. The losses put them behind the 8-ball in the conference. Quarterback C.J. Stroud will be the key for the Texans on the road. He has 3248 passing yards with 17 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. He cannot turn the ball over. His play could lift his team and get their 10th win for the season. Players to watch: RB Joe Mixon, WR Nico Collins, LB Henry To’oTo’o and CB Derek Stingley, Jr.



Kansas City Chiefs (13-1, 7-0 Home)

The Chiefs lost quarterback Patrick Mahomes in last week’s game in Cleveland to a high ankle sprain. The backup is veteran quarterback Carson Wentz (they only have 2 quarterbacks on the active roster). If the Chiefs sit Mahomes, then Wentz would start. Look for the Chiefs to be okay with whoever starts at quarterback. Players to watch: RB Isiah Pacheco, TE Travis Kelce, LB Nick Bolton and S Bryan Cook.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 53.1% chance of winning this one at home and solidifying their place at the top of the NFL. They are looking to repeat as Super Bowl champions, but the key will be Patrick Mahomes. I’m taking the Chiefs by 6! Houston will put up a fight and it will be close.



Final Score

Chiefs – 30

Texans – 24