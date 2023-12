Big 12 Championship, Texas beats OK State 49-21

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Quinn Ewers throws for 452 yards and 4 touchdowns including 1 touchdown to defensive lineman T’Vondre Sweat.

Will Texas make it to the playoffs? They appear to be deserving, we’ll know tomorrow.

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter OKST TEX TD Adonai Mitchell 10 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Bert Auburn Kick) 4 plays, 39 yards, 1:29 0 7

TD Ja’Tavion Sanders 24 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Bert Auburn Kick) 4 plays, 84 yards, 1:54 0 14 TD Brennan Presley 5 Yd pass from Alan Bowman (Logan Ward Kick) 8 plays, 75 yards, 2:58 7 14 TD T’Vondre Sweat 2 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Bert Auburn Kick) 9 plays, 77 yards, 3:55 7 21

2nd Quarter OKST TEX TD CJ Baxter 10 Yd Run (Bert Auburn Kick) 7 plays, 95 yards, 3:12 7 28

TD Rashod Owens 7 Yd pass from Alan Bowman (Logan Ward Kick) 2 plays, 3 yards, 1:16 14 28 TD Jaydon Blue 8 Yd pass from Quinn Ewers (Bert Auburn Kick) 10 plays, 82 yards, 3:39 14 35

3rd Quarter OKST TEX TD Keilan Robinson 57 Yd Run (Bert Auburn Kick) 6 plays, 79 yards, 3:07 14 42

4th Quarter OKST TEX TD Keilan Robinson 11 Yd Run (Bert Auburn Kick) 15 plays, 88 yards, 6:47 14 49

TD Rashod Owens 3 Yd pass from Alan Bowman (Logan Ward Kick) 10 plays, 89 yards, 4:12 21 49

Team Stats