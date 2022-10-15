Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs North Texas Mean Green Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs vs North Texas Mean Green

Saturday – October 15 -3:00 p.m.

TV: ABC

Apogee Stadium – Denton, TX



Records Before the Game

Louisiana Tech Bulldogs (2-3, 1-0 C-USA)

North Texas Mean Green (3-3, 2-0 C-USA)



Both teams are undefeated in conference play. Keep in mind that they are in the same conference as the UTSA Roadrunners. A win this week would keep UNT in a good place in conference.



Conference is still wide open

In Conference USA, there are 4 teams that do not have a conference loss. North Texas needs a quality win at home to stay afloat this season. North Texas has a chance to place themselves on the road for a conference championship.



Louisiana Tech Bulldogs

LaTech is led by senior quarterback Parker McNeil. Parker has 1167 passing yards with 12 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. He can air it out but will turn it over as well. He’s not a threat to run the ball because he’s the prototypical pocket passer. Keep an eye on running back Marquis Crosby. He’s averaging 5.5 yards a carry and you can’t allow him to have a breakout game. The x-factor for the offense will be tight end Griffin Hebert. He can change the game with his routes. Stopping him shuts down the Bulldogs passing game.



North Texas Mean Green

Quarterback Austin Aune will need to utilize quick passes this week. He has 1496 passing yards with 15 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Here’s the deal, Aune is successful when he can get the ball in the hands of his receivers and tight end. Wide out Roderic Burns will need to get his shots down the field on the outside and in the slot. The x-factor for the Mean Green will be the defense this week! Creating turnovers will be first and foremost for the team in order to secure a win at home.



Prediction

ESPN has the Mean Green with a 59.4% chance of winning at home. What scares me is the defense. The offense is scoring 34 points a game while the defense is giving up 36.3. The defense has to step up and do it from start to finish! I’m taking UNT by 10!



Final Score

Mean Green – 37

Bulldogs – 27