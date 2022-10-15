Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Dallas Cowboys vs Philadelphia Eagles

Sunday – September 16 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



Records Before the Game

Dallas Cowboys (4-1, 2-0 Away)

Philadelphia Eagles (5-0, 2-0 Home)



This game will boil down to the better team! Philadelphia has been crowned as the best team in the NFC according to many internet sources. They are the last undefeated team in the NFL and everyone is saying that the Eagles are Super Bowl bound! Wait… no one told the Dallas Cowboys to fold the tents and call it quits for the season. This game will be the measuring stick for the division, season and headed to the playoffs. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Sunday Night Football match up in Philly!



When There’s smoke… There’s the Dallas Defense!

Dallas has one of the best defenses in the NFL. Dallas has the only team (defense) that has only allowed 1 touchdown in the first 5 games of this season. Dallas leads the league in sacks, quarterback pressures and tackles for loss. Dallas’ defensive line reminds me of the ’85 Bears, but younger.



Dallas Cowboys

Dallas has been playing some solid ball without their leader Dak Prescott. Keep in mind that he could be cleared at any time. I’m not about to go into who should be the quarterback. The key for this team is the running game. Philadelphia will need to prove to the world that they can stop or eliminate Dallas’ running game. The Cowboys offense is averaging 18.6 points a game while the defense is only giving up 14.4 points to opposition. The x-factor for the Cowboys will be the play of the tight ends. Moving the chains on 3rd will be key for Dallas on Sunday night.



Philadelphia Eagles

The test for the Eagles will be moving the ball against the Dallas defense. Quarterback Jalen Hurts has the Eagles offense clicking on all cylinders. The first 5 games the Eagles won were against decent teams. Philadelphia’s offense is averaging 27 points per game while the defense is giving up 17.6 on that side of the ball. Both teams are really close in all statistical categories on offense and defense. The Eagles defense will need to stop the run plain and simple.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 62.7% chance of winning at home on Sunday night. Dallas’ defense versus Philadelphia’s offense. May the best team win! The over/under is 42. The safe bet is taking the over! I’m taking Dallas by 9!



Final Score

Cowboys – 27

Eagles – 18