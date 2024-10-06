Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The AFC is Wide Open

The AFC is jumbled up right now. A few of the favorite teams picked to make a run at the AFC title are struggling right now. The Houston Texans play in the AFC South and is currently sitting in first place in the division. The Buffalo Bills are making a run for it in the AFC North. These teams mirror each other, and this game will be the game of separation Sunday afternoon. This will be the game to watch in the AFC this week.



Injury Report

The injury report will play a big difference in this game. Both teams have multiple players listed as questionable or out. Bills: LB Terrel Bernard, CB Taron Johnson, S Taylor Rapp, DT Auston Johnson, OT Dion Dawkins (all could be available to play). Texans: S Jimmie Ward, OT Laremy Tunsil, WR Tank Dell are listed as questionable. IR (out for the season) DE Daylan Horton and DT Kurt Hinish.



Game Info

Buffalo Bills vs Houston Texans

Sunday – October 6 – 12:00 p.m.

TV: CBS

NRG Stadium – Houston, TX



Buffalo Bills (3-1, 1-1 Away)

The Bills have wins over Jacksonville, Miami and Arizona. Their only loss was at the hands of Baltimore last Monday night. Quarterback Josh Allen will need to get the team back on track. His play alone will boost the teams moral. He will be the x-factor for the offense. The key for a win will be how well the defense apply pressure on the Texans quarterback CJ Stroud. Players to watch: RB James Cook, TE Dalton Kincaid, DE Dewayne Smoot, DT Ed Oliver and s Damar Hamlin.



Houston Texans (3-1, 2-0 Home)

The Texans offense is a group of young hungry kids that have no respect for any team they’ve faced this season! Quarterback CJ Stroud leads some talented players on the offensive side of the ball. Running back Joe Mixon (out) and Wide receiver Stefon Diggs are proven veterans that have made this offense better. On defense star players have made this team hungry, tough, and physical. They are giving up and average of 14.3 points per game. Keep an eye on DE Will Anderson Jr, DT Mario Edwards, Jr, LB Jamal Hill and S Jimmie Ward.



Prediction

ESPN has the Bills with a 56.0% chance of winning on the road in Houston this week. This game will be really close on the score board. The team that creates turnovers and converts them into points will win this one easily. The over/under is 47.5, so take the over! I’m taking Houston by -2.



Final Score

Texans – 33

Bills – 31