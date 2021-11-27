By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

Sunday – November 28 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Rams (7-3, 4-1 Away)

Green Bay Packers (8-3, 4-0 Home)



This NFC match up will be key this weekend. The Rams have lost their last two games while the Packers have lost 2 of their last 3. As of right now, every game is important in the conference and impacts playoff seeding. This game will be key for both teams in Green Bay.



The weather will play a big part

The LA Rams plays in one of the most beautiful indoor stadiums in the league. Green Bay plays outside at Lambeau Field. The weather at the start of this game will be 35*. That’s a huge difference between playing outside and inside. The weather will be a big problem for the Rams and a big help for the Packers.



Los Angeles Rams

The Rams have an offense that averages 27 points per game. They can run the ball or stretch the field on any play. The offense has been stagnant because of turnovers and miscues in blocking assignments. Last week the San Francisco 49ers lived in the Rams backfield making Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford uncomfortable. The x factor for the Rams this week will be their offensive line. The Rams defense will be key in applying pressure to Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers on the road.



Green Bay Packers

Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers will have his hands full this week with the Rams defense. The Rams have a defense that creates turnovers and havoc all game long. This week Rodgers is hampered by a sprained toe, so lateral movement will be questionable at best escaping the pocket. The x factor for the Packers will be their pass protection. The Rams defense has some stars that will be future hall of famers from the defensive line to the secondary.



Prediction

ESPN has the Packers with a 51.3% chance of winning at home. The over/under is 47 so take the over it’s the safest bet. I’m taking the Green Bay Packers because the Rams are spiraling downward as of late with their losses. I have the Packers by 6.



Final Score

Packers – 30

Rams – 24