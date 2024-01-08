Dallas Mavericks: Finding Resolve in their Efforts

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Mavericks have proven to fans, critics and gym rats that they are one of the best teams in the NBA. Over their last 5 games, the Mavericks are 4-1 with wins over the Timberwolves, Trail Blazers (twice) and the Warriors. Their only loss was to Utah on the road last week. Last night point guard Kyrie Irving returned from a heel injury to score 35 points, 6 assists and 3 steals. He scored the game tying go-ahead 3-pointer to take the lead. This week, Dallas will have a 3-game home stand with Memphis, New York and New Orleans. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Dallas Mavericks NBA schedule.



Dallas and the Western Conference

For the past 2 weeks, Dallas has dropped from the 3rd spot in the Western Conference to the 6th spot right in front of the Pelicans and right behind the Kings. Here’s the thing, Dallas has struggled with rebounding and matching up with teams that have active big men rebounding on both ends of the floor. Anytime your point guard and shooting guards are leading the team in rebounding you will have problems. Dallas will need to get tougher on the boards and stay out of foul trouble. This week, Dallas will have their hands full crashing the boards and creating second chance points.



Upcoming Schedule – All Times Central



Memphis Grizzlies vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: January 9

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: NBA TV

Dallas will need to shut down returning point guard Ja Morant. Containing Morant on the open floor would slow down the Grizzlies offense. Keep an eye on the Mavericks’ bench. They will be the x-factor for a win at home. Sixth Man Tim Hardaway, Jr. will need to get his touches in this one.

Final Score: Grizzlies 120 – Mavericks 127



New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: January 11

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

This will be one of the best games on the schedule this week. Returning point guard Jalen Brunson is coming into Dallas leading the Knicks in scoring with 26 points per game. He can easily score 50 if Dallas doesn’t bottle him up. Here’s the sad part, in my mind; he should still be a Maverick. I’m taking Dallas by 7.

Final Score: Knicks 95 – Mavericks 102



New Orleans Pelicans vs Dallas Mavericks

Date: January 13, 2024

Time: 7:30 p.m.

TV: Bally Sports

Dallas will need to match up with the Pelicans front court. Forwards Brandon Ingram and Zion Williamson are playing some good ball as of late. The Mavericks will need to crash the boards from start to finish. Keep an eye on Kyrie Irving and Luka Doncic to provide some points in every quarter. I’m taking Dallas by 16!

Final Score: Pelicans 91 – Mavericks 117