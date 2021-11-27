Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens

Sunday – November 28 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

M&T Bank Stadium – Baltimore, MD



Records Before the Game

Cleveland Browns (6-5, 2-3 Away)

Baltimore Ravens (7-3, 4-1 Home)



The AFC is so wide open that a 4-6 team still has a chance to make the playoffs. Any team in that conference could lose at any time. Look at the Lions a few weeks ago with a tie on the road in Pittsburgh. This game will be a very important game in playoff seeding. Remember the loser of this game will still have a window to get into this year’s post season.



AFC North

The AFC North has four teams that could beat any team in any division in football. The Ravens sit in first place in the division while the Browns are in last place. Crazy part is there’s only a game that separates first place from last place in the division. The winner will take the reins of the AFC North.



Cleveland Browns

The Cleveland Browns are looking to build on their recent win in Detroit. Quarterback Baker Mayfield has been playing with a laundry list of injuries. Last week, he was 15-29, 176 passing yards with a touchdown and a pair of interceptions. He can’t give the ball away to the Ravens defense. The Browns will have to get the ball into the hands of their most consistent player in wide receiver Jarvis Landry. This week the offense will be the x factor for the Browns from start to finish.



Baltimore Ravens

Last week, Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson was out due to sickness. The Ravens started backup quarterback Tyler Huntley in his place. He finished the game with 258 passing yards and an interception. I know what you’re thinking, “He didn’t play well!” He managed the game while running back Devonta Freeman carried the ball 16 times for 49 yards and a rushing touchdown. Lamar Jackson will be back and he’s the x factor for the Ravens this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Ravens with a 61% chance of winning at home. I’m no fool, I’m taking the Ravens by 10! The Ravens with a hungry Lamar Jackson under center are a dangerous combination.



Final Score

Ravens – 27

Browns – 17