Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Green Bay Packers

Monday – December 19 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN/ABC/ESPN+

Lambeau Field – Green Bay, WI



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Rams (4-9, 1-4 Away)

Green Bay Packers (5-8, 3-3 Home)



The Los Angeles Rams are out of the playoff race this year while Green Bay could still manage to sneak their way back into the playoffs. I know what you’re thinking, “Dude, the team is 5-8!” They can still get in with losses to the teams ahead of them and a lot of luck. Let’s take a look at this Monday Night Football game in Green Bay.



Last Shall be First

If you took a look at teams that have sucked for the past four seasons one would think that those teams will always be cellular dwellers. Teams like the Dolphins, Vikings, New York Giants, and Seahawks are in the thick of the playoff race right now. Keep an eye on these teams because they will change the dynamics of the playoff season and beyond.



Los Angeles Rams

Last season the Rams won the NFL title by running roughshod through the league like a hot knife through butter. Well, this season has been a struggle for the Rams. Their starting quarterback and back up are both injured. The Rams signed Baker Mayfield to come in and play quarterback and three days after signing him, they beat the Raiders last week. Mayfield passed for 230 yards and a touchdown in the win. Keep an eye on Baker Mayfield because he’s the x-factor for the Rams offense.



Green Bay Packers

The Packers have a slim chance of getting into the playoffs by winning this game and the game after this one. One key thing the Packers need is for the Cowboys, Giants and Vikings to drop a game within the next two weeks. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has an injured thumb, either he will play with it and keep the Packers on track or it will be the reason why the Packers miss the playoffs. The x-factor for the Packers will be their defense and stopping the Rams offense this week.



Prediction

ESPN has the Packers with a 79.1% chance of winning at home. Call me crazy, but I’m taking the Rams in an upset on the road this week. I have the Rams by 9. Baker Mayfield can play in cold weather.



Final Score

Rams – 23

Packers – 14