Dallas Mavericks: Being Mediocre?

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



The Dallas Mavericks are 15-15! Why is that? I’m raising my hand to answer your question. The answer is simple: Dallas struggles on the defensive end of the floor! Defense is the key to winning close games. If you take a look at Dallas’ last 4 games they dropped over the last week and a half, Dallas has lost close games by an average of 6 points. Allow me to translate that for you. It takes 2 rebounds and 1 turnover or 6 missed free throws to lose close games. Let’s take a closer look at the Mavericks this week.



12/19 – 7:00 p.m. – Dallas Maverick vs Minnesota Timberwolves – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas is on the road against Minnesota. Minnesota has a pair of big men that can play and play well together. I can’t take the Mavericks in this game because Minnesota is a better rebounding team. ESPN has the Mavs with a 61% chance of winning. I’m taking Minnesota in a close one.

Final Score: Mavericks 114 – Timberwolves 121



12/21 – 7:00 p.m. – Dallas Maverick vs Minnesota Timberwolves – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This game is the second game in a row for the Mavericks in Minnesota. Keep in mind that Dallas is 3-10 on the road this season. Dallas will find a way to beat the Timberwolves in this one. Remember I shared that the Mavericks would drop the game before this one. Rebounding will be key for Dallas in this one. Final Score: Mavericks 110 – Timberwolves 100



12/23 – 7:00 p.m. – Dallas Mavericks vs Houston Rockets – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This is the 3rd straight game for the Mavericks on the road this week. Dallas will have a chance to pick up some steam and move up in the standings in the Southwest Division with a win in H-Town. I’m taking Dallas in a blow out against the Rockets. Final Score: Mavericks 111 – Rockets 94



12/25 – 1:30 p.m. – Los Angeles Lakers vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: ABC/ESPN

This game should be a cake walk for Dallas. A Christmas Day match up at home against the Lakers. The Lakers will keep it close but find a way to fall by the wayside to the Mavericks. This will be the perfect Christmas gift for the City of Dallas and Mavs fans. Final Score: LA Lakers 100 – Mavericks 119!



12/27 – 7:30 p.m. – New York Knicks vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

This is a game that Dallas should win easily. New York is a sneaky good team and Dallas should be aggressive from start to finish. The Mavericks are a good team at home and should be okay in this one. Mavericks rebounding the ball is key for this game. Final Score: Knicks 100 – Mavericks 120



12/29 – 7:30 p.m. – Houston Rockets vs Dallas Mavericks – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

The Rockets are coming into Dallas to get a win on the road. Keep in mind that Dallas and Houston are in the Southwestern Division and a win for Houston could bring them out of last place. Dallas will win this one easily. Final Score: Rockets 98 – Mavericks 117



12/31 – Dallas Mavericks vs San Antonio Spurs – TV: Bally Sports Southwest

Dallas has a chance to put a nail in the coffin of the San Antonio Spurs. The Spurs have owned the Mavericks for years. I’m not sure what’s going on in the Alamo City, but that’s not my concern. Dallas will get a win on the road on New Year’s Eve. Final Score: Mavericks 114 – Spurs 89