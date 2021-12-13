Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Rams vs Arizona Cardinals

Monday – December 13 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: ESPN

State Farm Stadium – Glendale, AZ



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Rams (8-4, 4-2 Away)

Arizona Cardinals (10-2, 3-2 Home)



The division races are tightening up while also shaping the playoff picture. The Cardinals have shown how dominant they are on offense and defense. The Rams are in the thick of it, trailing the Cardinals by two games. A win tonight will make this divisional contest one of the best races in the NFC this year. Let’s take a closer look at tonight’s NFC West divisional match up.



Take A Closer Look!

The Cardinals only losses this year have been to the Carolina Panthers by 24 points and the Green Bay Packers by 3. Both loses were at home to visiting teams. The Rams plays better on the road. They score an additional 8 points per game on average on the road.



Los Angeles Rams

The key for this team will be the quarterback play of Rams leader Matthew Stafford. His play this year has been erratic. In his last three games he struggled in Green Bay and San Francisco but showed his arm strength against Jacksonville with accurate passes down field. This season he has 3611 passing yards with 30 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. The Rams offense is stacked at every position across the board. He has the keys to the shiny new ride heading to the Super Bowl and everything sits on his shoulders.



Arizona Cardinals

What can I say about Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray? His team is sitting in the number 1 spot in the NFC. Murray has 2399 passing yards with 19 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. His main targets are wide outs Christian Kirk and DeAndre Hopkins. These guys are dangerous both in the slot and on the outside. The Cardinals defense gives up 18.7 points per game and ranks in the top 10 in every defensive category this season. The x-factor for the Cardinals will be the defensive secondary.

Prediction

ESPN has the Cardinals with a 59.2% chance of winning at home. The Cardinals have struggled at home with teams that can score points in bunches. I’m taking the Rams in an upset Monday night. I have them by 6!



Final Score

Rams – 26

Cardinals – 20