Houston Texans vs New York Jets Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



What’s Going on Here!?!

The first thing I do before I take on an assignment to cover a game is to look at the standings, records and rankings between both teams. A fan reads articles to get an opinion or watches a sports show so they are well aware of the problem that their favorite team is going through. In this case, the New York Jets have the quarterback and now the wide receiver that can change the fortune of this team and hopefully save the season after the former head coach was let go recently. The Jets are still losing games in the 4th quarter because they can’t score. On the other side the Houston Texans have won 4 of their last 5 games by running the ball right at opposing defenses, averaging 49.2 yards in the 4th quarter of their last 4 games. This game will be the tell all in the AFC conference. This game will be the Texans rites of passage.



Injured Reserve List

A huge factor for this game will be all of the questionable players listed on the injured reserve list. The Texans have 4 listed and they are key players with an estimated return on Thursday night. The Jets have 5 and they will need all hands on deck to get a win at home this week. The Texans lists: S Jimmie Ward, LB Azeez Al-Shaair, RB Dameon Pierce and S Calen Bullock. The Jets list: WR Allen Lazard, LB Chazz Surratt, PK Greg Zuerlein, G Alijah Vera-Tucker and DT Leki Fotu.



Game Info

Houston Texans vs New York Jets

Thursday – October 31- 7:20 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

MetLife Stadium – East Rutherford, NJ



Houston Texans (6-2, 2-2 Away)

The Texans have been busting heads this season. In their last 5 games the Texans are 4 and 1 with their only loss to Green Bay on the road on October 20th.The key for this team falls on the shoulders on quarterback C.J. Stroud. He has 1948 passing yards with 11 touchdowns and 4 interceptions right now. He can extend plays and once he breaks the pocket, he is dangerous. Veteran running back Joe Mixon has 5 rushing touchdowns on 102 carries, racking up 503 rushing yard this season. The defense is only giving up 20 points per game in the last 5 games this season.



New York Jets (2-6, 1-2 Home)

The New York Jets are a team that is spiraling downward right now. They have the pieces on offense to win games, but no one can put a finger on what’s going wrong as of late. Keep an eye on the Jets offensive line. I feel they are one of the problems I’ve seen and adding right guard Tyron Smith in the offseason has made this line even worse. Quarterback Aaron Rodgers has to be the x-factor for this team. His play and experience should get them over the hump but hasn’t! Look for the Jets defense to put a fight and create turnovers in order for this team to be competitive Thursday night.



Prediction

ESPN has the Texans with a 51.1% chance of winning on the road in New Jersey. That’s pretty slim which means the Jets have a chance to steal this one Thursday night. I’m taking the Texans by 10. The Jets will continue to struggle!



Final Score

Texans – 30

Jets – 20