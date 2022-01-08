Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday – January 9 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

Allegiant Stadium – Las Vegas, NV



Records Before the Game

Los Angeles Chargers (9-7, 4-3 Away)

Las Vegas Raiders (9-7, 4-4 Home)



Last week both teams won very tough, physical games. The Chargers beat Denver at home 34-13. The Chargers offense was clicking on all cylinders. Las Vegas won a close one on the road in Indianapolis by a field goal! This is the final game of the final week of the 2021 regular season and both teams need a win to get into the playoffs.



What’s Next in the AFC

The playoffs start next week and both teams at the time of this article are still alive for a postseason playoff spot. The AFC has nine teams on the fence but only three spots available. Teams are gearing up to either get into the playoffs or play spoilers and knock teams out of the playoffs. This weekend will be good for the NFL.



Los Angeles Chargers

The Chargers are a good young team filled with talented players in every key spot on their roster. The Chargers are led by quarterback Justin Herbert. He has 4631 passing yards with 35 touchdowns and 14 interceptions. He can beat you running and passing the ball. He will be the key for the Chargers offense. Wide receiver Keenan Allen will be the x-factor. Get him the ball and he will make plays. He’s difficult to cover because of his size and skill catching the ball especially in double coverage. Look for the Chargers offense to open up the passing game for this game.



Las Vegas Raiders

Quarterback Derek Carr is the key for this offense. His job is to score points and move the ball down the field. The Raiders lead the league in passes of 25 yards or more. He has wide out DeShawn Jackson at his disposal. Getting Jackson, the ball will be the key for the offense and will open up the running game. The defense will need to disrupt Herbert under the center. The Chargers offense averages 27 points a game while the Raiders defense gives up 25 points per game. This game is extremely important for the Raiders.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chargers with a 58.2% chance of winning on the road. I’m taking the Raiders by 3 in a close one leading into the 4th quarter.



Final Score

Raiders – 27

Chargers – 24