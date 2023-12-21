12/19/2023 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl

Photos by Michael Kolch

2023 FRISCO BOWL POSTGAME NOTES

UTSA 35, MARSHALL 17

December 19, 2023

Atendance: 11,215

Offensive MVP: Owen McCallum, UTSA, QB (22-of-31, 251 yards, 2 TDs; 38 rushing yards)

Defensive MVP: Kam Alexander, UTSA, CB (57-yard intercep􀆟on, 1 sack, 2 pass break-ups)

• This was the fourth mee􀆟ng of Marshall and UTSA since 2013, and the series is now 􀆟ed 2-2. These two schools competed as members of Conference USA from 2013-21, and the Herd joined CUSA in 2005 before moving to the Sun Belt Conference.

• Marshall running back Rasheen Ali recorded the longest touchdown run in Frisco Bowl history tonight with a 64-yarder in the second quarter.

• Rece Verhof’s 44-yard field goal for Marshall in the second quarter is the second longest in Frisco Bowl history behind a 45-yarder by Dominik Eberle (Utah State) vs. Kent State in 2019. Verhof atempted a bowl-longest field goal of 53 yards as well, but missed wide right in the third quarter.

• Marshall head coach Charles Huff is 22-17 since 2021 with the Herd and has taken MU to three consecu􀆟ve bowls. Jeff Traylor is 39-14 overall in his fourth season with the Roadrunners and has guided his teams to a composite 27-7 mark over the last three campaigns.

• Tonight’s teams have played in a combined 25 bowl games. Marshall is now 13-7 (.650) in FBS bowls with 12 bowl treks since 2009 and a 8-4 mark in those appearances. UTSA is 1-4 in five bowl skirmishes since 2016 and has four consecu􀆟ve bowl visits under head coach Jeff Traylor.

• UTSA joins Kent State (2019) as teams to win their first bowl game in history with a victory in the Frisco Bowl.

• Marshall entered the 2023 Scooter’s Coffee Frisco Bowl with the fourth-best NCAA FBS bowl winning percentage (minimum of five bowl games played) at .684 (13-6).

• The Herd is now 61st among NCAA FBS members with 629 victories over 129 seasons in seven different conferences. The Roadrunners began varsity football in 2011 (finishing their 13th season this year) and have averaged just under seven wins annually (84 total).