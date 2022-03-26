News Ticker

Legends hold off Hustle 121-112

March 26, 2022 Basketball, D-League Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NBA, Sports, Texas Legends

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

 
Final
    • MHU
    • 28
    • 22
    • 29
    • 33
    • 112
    • TEX
    • 26
    • 26
    • 25
    • 44
    • 121

  • Arena

    Comerica Center

  • Attendance

    6490

Memphis Hustle

  POS MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF STL TO BS BA PTS

Reggie
Hearn

37

 SF 33 3-8 2-7 0-0 -10 0 3 3 2 5 1 3 1 0 8

Yves
Pons

5

 PF 27 2-6 1-3 0-0 -15 2 3 5 0 2 0 1 0 0 5

Ben
Moore

25

 C 32 6-11 0-0 2-2 -17 6 8 14 0 1 1 2 2 4 14

Shaq
Buchanan

11

 SG 36 4-16 1-8 1-1 -21 1 5 6 4 2 1 5 0 1 11

Ahmad
Caver

1

 PG 39 13-22 2-4 3-3 -11 1 2 3 4 3 0 3 1 1 32

Sean
McDermott

30

   19 3-7 2-5 0-1 7 1 3 4 0 1 1 1 0 0 8

David
Stockton

55

   16 4-8 1-4 1-1 6 0 1 1 4 3 2 1 0 0 10

EJ
Onu

24

   12 5-6 0-1 0-0 14 3 1 4 0 0 0 0 1 0 10

Damien
Jefferson

13

   20 7-9 0-1 0-0 2 0 3 3 2 0 0 1 0 1 14

Darnell
Cowart

21

  

Freddie
Gillespie

33

  

Tyrell
Terry

3

 DNP – Inactive

Total

 47-93 9-33 7-8 14 29 43 16 17 6 17 5 7 112

Percentages

   51% 27% 88%          
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Texas Legends

  POS MIN FGM-A 3PM-A FTM-A +/- OREB DREB REB AST PF STL TO BS BA PTS

Isaiah
Brown

3

 SF 38 3-10 1-6 1-2 17 0 4 4 2 2 1 0 0 1 8

Justin
Jackson

44

 PF 43 10-20 2-8 3-3 17 4 6 10 5 1 1 1 2 1 25

Moses
Wright

5

 C 32 8-15 0-3 0-0 10 3 5 8 2 3 1 3 3 0 16

Olin
Carter III

73

 SG 38 11-19 7-12 2-2 20 1 4 5 2 3 3 1 0 0 31

Carlik
Jones

4

 PG 35 6-14 0-3 7-7 12 0 5 5 7 2 2 1 0 2 20

James
Banks III

0

   13 5-5 0-0 0-1 -2 2 1 3 0 3 0 2 2 0 10

Anthony
Mathis

35

   12 1-4 1-4 0-0 -11 0 1 1 0 3 1 0 0 0 3

Brandon
Fields

10

   14 3-7 0-1 0-1 -6 1 3 4 5 0 0 1 0 1 6

Deng
Geu

32

   10 1-2 0-0 0-0 -12 1 1 2 0 1 0 0 0 0 2

Theo
Pinson

1

 DNP – Inactive

Total

 48-96 11-37 13-16 12 30 42 23 18 9 9 7 5 121

Percentages

   50% 30% 81%          
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Inactive

Technical Fouls

  • Legends: 0

  • Hustle 0

Scoring

  • Lead Changes: 10

  • Times Tied: 13

