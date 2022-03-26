Legends hold off Hustle 121-112

Final
-
- MHU
- 28
- 22
- 29
- 33
- 112
- TEX
- 26
- 26
- 25
- 44
- 121
-
Arena
Comerica Center
-
Attendance
6490
Memphis Hustle
|POS
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|STL
|TO
|BS
|BA
|PTS
|
Reggie
|SF
|33
|3-8
|2-7
|0-0
|-10
|0
|3
|3
|2
|5
|1
|3
|1
|0
|8
|
Yves
|PF
|27
|2-6
|1-3
|0-0
|-15
|2
|3
|5
|0
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|5
|
Ben
|C
|32
|6-11
|0-0
|2-2
|-17
|6
|8
|14
|0
|1
|1
|2
|2
|4
|14
|
Shaq
|SG
|36
|4-16
|1-8
|1-1
|-21
|1
|5
|6
|4
|2
|1
|5
|0
|1
|11
|
Ahmad
|PG
|39
|13-22
|2-4
|3-3
|-11
|1
|2
|3
|4
|3
|0
|3
|1
|1
|32
|
Sean
|19
|3-7
|2-5
|0-1
|7
|1
|3
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|8
|
David
|16
|4-8
|1-4
|1-1
|6
|0
|1
|1
|4
|3
|2
|1
|0
|0
|10
|
EJ
|12
|5-6
|0-1
|0-0
|14
|3
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|10
|
Damien
|20
|7-9
|0-1
|0-0
|2
|0
|3
|3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|14
|
Darnell
|
Freddie
|
Tyrell
|DNP – Inactive
|
Total
|–
|–
|47-93
|9-33
|7-8
|–
|14
|29
|43
|16
|17
|6
|17
|5
|7
|112
|
Percentages
|51%
|27%
|88%
Texas Legends
|POS
|MIN
|FGM-A
|3PM-A
|FTM-A
|+/-
|OREB
|DREB
|REB
|AST
|PF
|STL
|TO
|BS
|BA
|PTS
|
Isaiah
|SF
|38
|3-10
|1-6
|1-2
|17
|0
|4
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|8
|
Justin
|PF
|43
|10-20
|2-8
|3-3
|17
|4
|6
|10
|5
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|25
|
Moses
|C
|32
|8-15
|0-3
|0-0
|10
|3
|5
|8
|2
|3
|1
|3
|3
|0
|16
|
Olin
|SG
|38
|11-19
|7-12
|2-2
|20
|1
|4
|5
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|31
|
Carlik
|PG
|35
|6-14
|0-3
|7-7
|12
|0
|5
|5
|7
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|20
|
James
|13
|5-5
|0-0
|0-1
|-2
|2
|1
|3
|0
|3
|0
|2
|2
|0
|10
|
Anthony
|12
|1-4
|1-4
|0-0
|-11
|0
|1
|1
|0
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|
Brandon
|14
|3-7
|0-1
|0-1
|-6
|1
|3
|4
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|6
|
Deng
|10
|1-2
|0-0
|0-0
|-12
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|
Theo
|DNP – Inactive
|
Total
|–
|–
|48-96
|11-37
|13-16
|–
|12
|30
|42
|23
|18
|9
|9
|7
|5
|121
|
Percentages
|50%
|30%
|81%
Inactive
-
Legends: #1 Theo Pinson
-
Technical Fouls
-
Legends: 0
-
Hustle 0
Scoring
-
Lead Changes: 10
-
Times Tied: 13