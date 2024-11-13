Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



NFC East Battle

Last season the Dallas Cowboys took the NFC East crown in another year that the division didn’t have a back-to-back repeat winner. This season the reigning division champions sits are stinking it up while the Eagles and the Commanders are vying for the title. Here’s the thing, the winner of the game takes full control of the NFC East heading into Week 12. This will be the best game starting off the NFL weekend with some of the other top teams struggling right now. This will be the game to watch!



Injury Report

Both teams have starters listed as questionable with a return date of November 14. When players are listed as questionable, they are basically game time decisions for the medical and coaching staff. Washington has 5 players listed: PK Austin Seibert, RB Brian Robinson Jr, OT Corneliu Lucas, CB Marshon Lattimore and G Andrew Wylie. The Commanders have 4 questionable listed and one on injury reserve: WR DeVonta Smith, LB Nakobe Dean, TE Dallas Goebert, CB Darius Slay while OT Jordan Mailata.



Game Info

Washington Commanders vs Philadelphia Eagles

Thursday – November 14 – 7:15 p.m.

TV: Prime Video

Lincoln Financial Field – Philadelphia, PA



Washington Commanders (7-3, 3-2 Away)

The Commanders have proven that when you allow a general manager, front office and coaching staff to put together a team, it works! When head coach Dan Quinn was signed last season, the organization took a huge leap toward success. I can talk about Jayden Daniels at the quarterback spot along with wide out Terry McLaurin catching passes but that’s not what has made this snake bitten team good. It starts at the top with leadership. That’s what separates this team from everyone else. Players to watch: QB Jayden Daniels, WR Terry McLaurin, LB Bobby Wagner, LB Dante Fowler and RB Austin Ekeler.



Philadelphia Eagles (7-2, 3-1 Home)

After a 2-2 start for the season. The Eagles have been on a 5-game winning streak beating teams from the NFC and AFC. They have wins over the New York Giants, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Jacksonville and Dallas. I know not the best of the best, but still five straight wins is damn good! Right now the Eagles are 7-2 and leading their division. The Eagles fortune changed when the offensive coordinator opened up the passing game because someone thawed out RB Saquon Barkley, who is in the top 10 in rushing this season. The x-factor will be the Eagles defense.



Prediction

ESPN has the Eagles with a 58.4% chance of winning at home Thursday night. The over/under is 48.5, so take the over, it’s the safe bet. The line is Philly -3.5. This one will be easy money so stay within your limits and get that money. I’m taking the Eagles by 12! The Commanders feel good story won’t feel so good after the Eagles beat them.



Final Score

Eagles – 36

Commanders – 24