Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets Preview

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

Kansas City Chiefs vs New York Jets

Sunday – October 1 – 7:20 p.m.

TV: NBC

MetLife Stadium -East Rutherford, NJ



Records Before the Game

Kansas City Chiefs (2-1, 1-0 Away)

New York Jets (1-2, 1-1 Home)



Where do I start? The Chiefs looked as if they didn’t win the Super Bowl last season without their stars playing in the first 2 games. The Jets were picked to win it all with new signal caller Aaron Rodgers back in August. Now, both teams will need to win this game plain and simple. Let’s take a look at this week’s Sunday Night Football matchup.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the Chiefs are the dominant team in the AFC. On the other hand, can Zach Wilson lead the Jets to a win against a good defense?



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You have better things to do beside sitting in front of your TV screaming at the Jets! You know that sock drawer ain’t going to organize itself!



Kansas City Chiefs

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be ready to run it up against the Jets spotty defense. The Jets has some quality guys on that defense, but the Chiefs offense is just better. Tight end Travis Kelce will be the x-factor in the red zone. He’s a receiver in a tight ends body. Look for Isiah Pacheco to get at least 17 touches between the tackles Sunday night. He’s averaging 4.4 yards per carry this season. Then there’s all the formations and trick plays that the Chiefs will utilize to put up points.



New York Jets

Last week the Jets dropped a winnable game to the Patriots by 5 points. Quarterback Zach Wilson will need help moving the chains in this one. Running back Breece Hall will need to catch passes coming out of the backfield to keep that Chiefs defense honest. Play calling will be huge for this team or put another quarterback in if Wilson struggles this week. It takes a team effort to get a win at any level.



Prediction

ESPN has the Chiefs with a 74.2% chance of winning on the road this week. I’m no fool, there’s no chance of me picking the Jets! I’m taking the Chiefs by 16!



Final Score

Chiefs – 40

Jets – 24