New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys Preview

New England Patriots vs Dallas Cowboys

Sunday – October 1 – 3:25 p.m.

TV: FOX

AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX



Records Before the Game

New England Patriots (1-2, 1-0 Away)

Dallas Cowboys (2-1, 1-0 Home)



What a difference a week makes. Dallas it seemed like was thrown into the Super Bowl contention after their first two games of the season. The defense was stingy and physical, but the offense struggled to score in the red zone. Dallas went into Arizona as favorites and lost to a team that had no business on the same field as them. The defense struggled with stopping the run and the offense fizzled down the stretch. That was last week. It’s in the past. This week the Patriots and head coach Bill Belichick are coming to Dallas to hand the Cowboys another loss. Let’s take a closer look at this week’s Cowboys game at home.



Why you should watch this game

You want to see if the Cowboys will establish the run game and win. The team abandoned the run game early into the second quarter of last week’s game and took the loss.



Why you shouldn’t watch this game

You’re stuck at church because of the annual fall picnic. You owe GOD, your family and church that you will be there with your world famous chili.



New England Patriots

New England is a team that no one can put their finger on. The games where they are favored, they lose and the games they are underdogs they win. Former Cowboys running back Zeke Elliott is coming back to play against his former team. The Patriots will come out running the ball and you will see Zeke get some touches, but Rhamondre Stevens will get the bulk of the carries in this one. Keep an eye on the Patriots defense in this one. They will be the x factor if they want to win on the road in Texas.



Dallas Cowboys

Last week Dallas had three back up linemen on the offensive line in Arizona. Center Tyler Biadasz and tackle Tyron Smith are listed as questionable. Don’t get me wrong the young guys played well on the offensive line last week, but the offense didn’t produce points in the red zone. This week running back Tony Pollard needs the ball early! He will be the x-factor for the offense. It’s hard watching Dak force the ball in double and triple coverage trying to force the ball to the receiver. Simplify the offense or get an offensive coordinator that utilize the talents of the players not just a dang scheme!



Prediction

ESPN has the Cowboys with a 68.6% chance of winning at home against the Patriots. The over/under is 43.5, so take the over. I’m taking Dallas by 10! This will be the game that sets the Cowboys ship right!



Final Score

Cowboys – 31

Patriots – 21