06/01/2025 Texas Rangers vs Saint Louis Cardinals

Scoring Summary
|
INNING
|STL
|TEX
|1st
|Contreras singled to right, Nootbaar scored.
|1
|0
|2nd
|Smith doubled to left, Haggerty scored and Semien scored.
|1
|2
|7th
|Langford hit sacrifice fly to center, Semien scored, Smith to second, Haggerty to third.
|1
|3
|8th
|Burger doubled to left, Jung scored, Osuna to third.
|1
|4
|8th
|Heim hit sacrifice fly to center, Osuna scored.
|1
|5
|8th
|Haggerty hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Burger scored, Semien to second.
|1
|6
|8th
|Smith homered to right (391 feet), Semien scored.
|1
|8