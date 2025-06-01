News Ticker

06/01/2025 Texas Rangers vs Saint Louis Cardinals

Photos by Michael Kolch

 
STL
TEX
 
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 R H E
1 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1 5 1
0 2 0 0 0 0 1 5 8 9 1
 
 
J. deGrom
WIN

J. deGrom5-2

6.0 IP, 4 H, 1 ER, 4 K, 3 BB
 
E. Fedde
LOSS

E. Fedde3-5

6.0 IP, 4 H, 2 ER, 5 K, 3 BB

Scoring Summary

 

INNING

 STL TEX
  1st Contreras singled to right, Nootbaar scored. 1 0
  2nd Smith doubled to left, Haggerty scored and Semien scored. 1 2
  7th Langford hit sacrifice fly to center, Semien scored, Smith to second, Haggerty to third. 1 3
  8th Burger doubled to left, Jung scored, Osuna to third. 1 4
  8th Heim hit sacrifice fly to center, Osuna scored. 1 5
  8th Haggerty hit sacrifice bunt to pitcher, Burger scored, Semien to second. 1 6
  8th Smith homered to right (391 feet), Semien scored. 1 8
 

 

