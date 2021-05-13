How to Make the Free Spins Slot Round Trigger Fast

One of the tricks that every punter in the land-based casino has tried is trying to tip the slots machines slightly just so that the reels slide a little further and all five cherries show up. It will surely get you kicked out of the casino, but if you are sneaky enough then who is the real winner!

Other well-renowned methods include wearing the lucky pants, pulling the lever at just the right time, or going to your favourite slot machine, however, none of them ever give you those fateful free spins slot rounds ever come back any quicker – play at Wizardslots instead.

We know that trying to get free spins in any old traditional way might even be worth it, but what you really want to know is how to make the free spins slot round trigger faster than ever before.

What are free spins rounds in online slot games and how do they work?

If you have played online slot machine games then you will know all too well about the free slots rounds and how much joy they can bring both to an igamers experience and their bank.

More importantly, for the newbies starting out their igaming slot career, what are free spins rounds in slot games and how do they work?

Free spins rounds are exactly what they sound like. If you are lucky enough then the slot game you are playing will reward you with a free spin round and this allows you to enter coins into the machine at no cost to you.

This free money essentially keeps your odds the same and just furthermore increases your chances of getting more cash, and it is all for free!

Considering how powerful they are, free spin rounds in online slot games are actually one of the easiest slots bonus rounds to trigger. If you are an avid igamer then you will certainly have been blessed with some free spins!

All the triggering is, of course, due to the mechanics of an online slot game and so the chances of getting them to vary from game to game and playing sessions of course. But, do not worry if you think that you are not seeing enough free spins because coming up we have the guide on how to obtain them more frequently!

How do you trigger the free spins rounds more frequently?

There are a number of measures that you can take and should be taking if you want to boost that bank account of yours, that can be achieved very easily and at little to no cost to you!

So, follow these short steps to being one foot ahead of every other igamer playing for free spins rounds right now: