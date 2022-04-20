Hooters Inks Partnerships with John Daly & John Daly II

Hooters is teeing it up with one of golf’s most popular father-son duos, signing partnerships with John Daly and John Daly II, defending champions of the PNC Championship.

The multi-year deals formalize the brand’s long-time pairing with two-time major champion “Long John” Daly with the added ace of signing “Little John” Daly II as a name, image, likeness (NIL) ambassador, the first NIL agreement for both Hooters and the University of Arkansas standout golfer.

Can’t express how excited I am to be back with my @Hooters family & having my son beside me on the next generation! Couldn’t ask for a better relationship & proud to represent the world wide brand! 🦉👊🏼 #Hooters #orangewhite #NIL #FatherSon #Family pic.twitter.com/yeajNCqPEM — John Daly (@PGA_JohnDaly) April 19, 2022

The Dalys will promote the world-famous Hooters brand through various marketing activities, including significant roles on social media and other digital channels.

“Hooters is thrilled to make our long-standing relationship with John official and to enter an exciting new venture with Little John as our first NIL ambassador,” said Bruce Skala, Hooters of America senior vice president of marketing. “John’s larger-than-life personality makes him an ideal representative of Hooters’ fun-loving spirit, while Little John will promote our brand to the next generation as one of the next big names in golf. We are ecstatic to have the Dalys, fantastic golfers and great personalities, on board as spokespeople for Hooters, the definitive 19 th hole.”

Hooters’ partnership with Daly strengthens an enduring connection between the iconic brand and golf’s ultimate personality. In addition to being a Hooters social media influencer and spokesperson, Daly will sport Hooters branded apparel and use a Hooters orange golf bag with the retro Hooters logo on the PGA Tour Champions circuit, Fans will also have an opportunity to attend meet and greets with Daly at select Hooters restaurants nationwide.

“As a longtime fan of the brand off the course, I am excited this relationship with Hooters extends to the greens,” Daly said. “This will be a terrific partnership as Hooters is all about authentic fun. I am eager to represent the brand and have a great time while doing so.”

Daly II will also play a starring role in Hooters’ social media campaigns, wear Hooters branded apparel in select golf tournaments, and make special appearances at Hooters locations.

“Hooters is the ideal place for me to go and unwind after a long day on the course or in the classroom, so I am honored to be chosen as an ambassador for the iconic brand,” Daly II said. “I have seen my father’s great relationship with Hooters over the years, and I am proud to continue my family’s association with this iconic brand.”

Following five top 10 finishes, the Dalys carded a record-setting 36-hole score of 27-under par to win the 2021 PNC Championship. The victory is just the latest in a laundry list of accomplishments for Daly and Daly II.

After joining the PGA Tour in 1991, Daly won the PGA Championship and named PGA Tour Rookie of the Year that same year. He would go on to win the Open Championship and PGA Tour Comeback Player of the Year. Before competing for the University of Arkansas golf team, Daly II was a 2021 second-team Rolex Junior All-American and ranked in the top-30 of the Rolex Junior Golf Association.