Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Grant Hebert: “It was nice to score a goal with my parents in the arena, but disappointed we didn’t get the win. I thought we were the better team tonight, but credit their goalie who made some big saves.”

Chad Costello: “We are disappointed not to get the two points tonight. Chase Perry gave us another great outing but couldn’t get that second goal.”

Three Stars:

1. ALN – G. Hebert

2. UTA – C. Wright

3. UTA – T. Miner