STARS are BACK

The Stars fell 4-3 in a shootout to the Florida Panthers at American Airlines Center on Wednesday. With the loss, Dallas dropped to 0-1-1 in exhibition play.
Alexander Radulov, Jason Robertson and Jamie Benn scored for the Stars, while Jake Oettinger turned aside 25 of 28 shots in regulation and overtime, and allowed one goal on three shootout attempts.
Scoring for the Panthers in regulation were Owen Tippett, Logan Hutsko and Serron Noel. Christopher Gibson made 35 saves in regulation and OT, and stopped all three chances in the shootout.