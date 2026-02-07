News Ticker

Hargrove hat-trick propels Americans past Norfolk 5-2

February 7, 2026 DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries, NHL Hockey

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

SCORING 1 2 3 T
Norfolk 1 0 1 2
Allen 3 0 2 5
SHOTS 1 2 3 T
Norfolk 8 9 12 29
Allen 13 6 6 25

Scoring

1st Period

AA
5:17
Goal
Goal by #26 Spencer Asuchak, assisted by #86 Andre Anania and #29 Brayden Watts.
Norfolk
7:32
Goal
Goal by #44 Ben Zloty, assisted by #9 Jack O’Leary and #7 Chase Yoder.
AA
12:35
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #23 Sam Sedley and #67 Hank Crone.
AA
13:20
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #92 Colby McAuley.

3rd Period

Norfolk
16:07
Goal
Goal by #17 Jaydon Dureau, assisted by #4 Carson Musser and #55 David Drake.
AA
17:25
Goal
Goal by #9 Danny Katic, assisted by #11 Jake Chiasson and #91 Michael Gildon.
AA
19:45
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #67 Hank Crone and #86 Andre Anania.

 

PENALTIES
P T Player M Offense Time
1st V C. Musser 2.00 Holding – minor (54.2) 4:08
1st H D. Touré 2.00 Boarding – minor (41.2) 15:25
2nd H B. Simmons-Fischer 2.00 Tripping – minor (57.2) 4:11
2nd V B. Engum 2.00 Tripping – minor (57.2) 5:28
2nd V G. Hebert 2.00 Roughing – minor (51.2) 11:24
2nd H D. Touré 2.00 Roughing – minor (51.2) 11:24
2nd H Served by H. Crone 2.00 Bench minor – Too many men (74.2) 12:14
2nd V B. Engum 2.00 Slashing – minor (61.2) 17:38
3rd H K. Gursoy 2.00 Tripping – minor (57.2) 3:16
3rd H D. Touré 2.00 Holding – minor (54.2) 5:45
3rd V B. Osmundson 2.00 Holding – minor (54.2) 8:48

