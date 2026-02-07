Hargrove hat-trick propels Americans past Norfolk 5-2

|SCORING
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Norfolk
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Allen
|3
|0
|2
|5
|SHOTS
|1
|2
|3
|T
|Norfolk
|8
|9
|12
|29
|Allen
|13
|6
|6
|25
Scoring
1st Period
AA
5:17
Goal
Goal by #26 Spencer Asuchak, assisted by #86 Andre Anania and #29 Brayden Watts.
Norfolk
7:32
Goal
Goal by #44 Ben Zloty, assisted by #9 Jack O’Leary and #7 Chase Yoder.
AA
12:35
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #23 Sam Sedley and #67 Hank Crone.
AA
13:20
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #92 Colby McAuley.
3rd Period
Norfolk
16:07
Goal
Goal by #17 Jaydon Dureau, assisted by #4 Carson Musser and #55 David Drake.
AA
17:25
Goal
Goal by #9 Danny Katic, assisted by #11 Jake Chiasson and #91 Michael Gildon.
AA
19:45
Goal
Goal by #7 Colton Hargrove, assisted by #67 Hank Crone and #86 Andre Anania.
|PENALTIES
|P
|T
|Player
|M
|Offense
|Time
|1st
|V
|C. Musser
|2.00
|Holding – minor (54.2)
|4:08
|1st
|H
|D. Touré
|2.00
|Boarding – minor (41.2)
|15:25
|2nd
|H
|B. Simmons-Fischer
|2.00
|Tripping – minor (57.2)
|4:11
|2nd
|V
|B. Engum
|2.00
|Tripping – minor (57.2)
|5:28
|2nd
|V
|G. Hebert
|2.00
|Roughing – minor (51.2)
|11:24
|2nd
|H
|D. Touré
|2.00
|Roughing – minor (51.2)
|11:24
|2nd
|H
|Served by H. Crone
|2.00
|Bench minor – Too many men (74.2)
|12:14
|2nd
|V
|B. Engum
|2.00
|Slashing – minor (61.2)
|17:38
|3rd
|H
|K. Gursoy
|2.00
|Tripping – minor (57.2)
|3:16
|3rd
|H
|D. Touré
|2.00
|Holding – minor (54.2)
|5:45
|3rd
|V
|B. Osmundson
|2.00
|Holding – minor (54.2)
|8:48