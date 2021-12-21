Frisco Football Classic Presented by Ryan Preview: UNT vs Miami (OH)

By DaVince “Dino” Wright



Game Info

North Texas Mean Green vs Miami (OH) RedHawks

Thursday – December 23 – 2:30 p.m.

TV: ESPN

Toyota Stadium – Frisco, TX



Records Before the Game

North Texas Mean Green (6-6)

Miami (OH) RedHawks (6-6)



Both teams had high hopes for the 2021 season. After showing so much promise early in the season, both teams hit a proverbial wall and only won six games. Winning six games makes you bowl eligible and here they are. Winning this game will help with recruiting and bringing a bowl game championship to their respective school.



Snack Rating

This game will require a 6 (out of 10) on the snack game meter. You’ve heard of the teams but never really followed them. You need three things for this game. Nachos, wings (from Walmart, because they’re affordable) and Cokes! This game might get out of hand.



North Texas Mean Green

QB Austin Aune is a junior and he has to be the man in this one. He was 1763 passing yards with 9 touchdowns and 7 interceptions. Turnovers have hampered him this season and getting the ball into the hands of his playmakers will be key. Running back Deandre Torrey is a senior. This will be his last chance to bring a bowl championship to Denton. He has 1215 yards on 248 attempts with 13 touchdowns this season. He averages 4.9 yards a carry this season. Junior receiver Roderic Burns needs to get the ball in the slot where he’s most dangerous. The defense will be the x-factor by creating turnovers. UNT is on a 5-game winning streak beating then # 22 UTSA.



Miami (OH) RedHawks

In the RedHawks last 5 games they are 3-2. The have quality wins over Bowling Green, Buffalo and Ball State. The RedHawks are led by quarterback sophomore Brett Gabbert. He has 2418 passing yards with 24 touchdowns and 6 interceptions. The Redhawks offense loves getting the ball into the hands of Jack Sorenson, a senior wide receiver who can be a difference maker. He has 1290 receiving yards and 10 touchdowns. Miami’s offense averages 29.1 points per game while the defense gives up 23.8 on that side of the ball. Miami is a very talented team. They can put up points in bunches!

Prediction

Miami-Ohio is favored to win this one in Frisco. This game is basically a home game for North Texas. ESPN has the RedHawks with a 54.9% chance of winning at Toyota Stadium. I’m taking North Texas by 10!



Final Score

UNT – 33

Miami (OH) – 23