Flaming Lips & Modest Mouse @ Toyota Music Factory

Review by Susie Ramone, Photos by Dustin Schneider

Dallas was treated to a genre-bending, emotionally rich, and visually spectacular night of music as Friko, Modest Mouse, and The Flaming Lips took over the Toyota Music Factory. From rising indie stars to psychedelic legends, the evening was a masterclass in how to move a crowd—whether through raw emotion, gritty anthems, or confetti-drenched joy.

Friko: A Stirring Start to the Night

Chicago-based trio Friko opened the show with a set that was both intimate and explosive. Their blend of post-punk urgency and dream-pop textures captivated early arrivals, setting a powerful emotional tone for the night.

Setlist Highlights:

Guess – a slow-burning opener that built into a cathartic crescendo

Crimson to Chrome – shimmering guitars and soaring vocals

Get Numb to It! – raw and emotionally charged

For Ella – tender and poetic

Where We’ve Been – nostalgic and anthemic

7 Degrees – moody and atmospheric

Choo Choo – a chaotic, energetic closer

Friko’s performance was a reminder that opening acts can steal hearts—and they certainly earned a wave of new fans in Dallas

Modest Mouse: Grit, Groove, and Gravity

Next up, Modest Mouse delivered a set that was both cerebral and cathartic. Isaac Brock’s signature snarl and the band’s layered instrumentation had the crowd swaying, shouting, and fully immersed

Setlist Highlights:

Dramamine

Doin’ the Cockroach

Dark Center of the Universe

Float On – a massive crowd singalong

Fire It Up

Perfect Disguise

Third Side of the Moon

Bury Me With It

Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine

Little Motel – a moment of quiet reflection

Fuck Your Acid Trip

Fly Trapped in a Jar

Dashboard

Gravity Rides Everything

Their performance was moody, immersive, and emotionally resonant—classic Modest Mouse at its finest.

The Flaming Lips: A Psychedelic Carnival of Joy

Then came The Flaming Lips, and with them, a full-blown sensory explosion. Wayne Coyne emerged amongst several giant Yoshimi robot balloons, and from that moment on, the show became a surreal, euphoric dream.

Setlist Highlights:

Sleeping on the Roof

Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1 & 2 – with inflatable robots and lasers

Turn It On

Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung

Five Stop Mother Superior Rain

The Golden Path (Chemical Brothers cover)

Feeling Yourself Disintegrate

The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song (With All Your Power)

She Don’t Use Jelly – a fan favorite

Do You Realize?? – confetti rained down in a moment of pure magic

Encore: War Pigs (Black Sabbath cover) Race for the Prize What a Wonderful World – a tender, unexpected closer



The stage was a kaleidoscope of color, with confetti cannons, balloons, and laser lights transforming the venue into a psychedelic wonderland. Coyne’s heartfelt monologues between songs reminded the audience to embrace love, weirdness, and the fleeting beauty of life.

This wasn’t just a concert—it was a journey. Friko brought the heart, Modest Mouse brought the grit, and The Flaming Lips brought the cosmic joy. Together, they created a night that Dallas fans will be talking about for years to come.

