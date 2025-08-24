Flaming Lips & Modest Mouse @ Toyota Music Factory

Review by Susie Ramone, Photos by Dustin Schneider
Dallas was treated to a genre-bending, emotionally rich, and visually spectacular night of music as Friko, Modest Mouse, and The Flaming Lips took over the Toyota Music Factory. From rising indie stars to psychedelic legends, the evening was a masterclass in how to move a crowd—whether through raw emotion, gritty anthems, or confetti-drenched joy.
Friko: A Stirring Start to the Night
Chicago-based trio Friko opened the show with a set that was both intimate and explosive. Their blend of post-punk urgency and dream-pop textures captivated early arrivals, setting a powerful emotional tone for the night.
Setlist Highlights:
- Guess – a slow-burning opener that built into a cathartic crescendo
- Crimson to Chrome – shimmering guitars and soaring vocals
- Get Numb to It! – raw and emotionally charged
- For Ella – tender and poetic
- Where We’ve Been – nostalgic and anthemic
- 7 Degrees – moody and atmospheric
- Choo Choo – a chaotic, energetic closer
Friko’s performance was a reminder that opening acts can steal hearts—and they certainly earned a wave of new fans in Dallas
Modest Mouse: Grit, Groove, and Gravity
Next up, Modest Mouse delivered a set that was both cerebral and cathartic. Isaac Brock’s signature snarl and the band’s layered instrumentation had the crowd swaying, shouting, and fully immersed
Setlist Highlights:
- Dramamine
- Doin’ the Cockroach
- Dark Center of the Universe
- Float On – a massive crowd singalong
- Fire It Up
- Perfect Disguise
- Third Side of the Moon
- Bury Me With It
- Teeth Like God’s Shoeshine
- Little Motel – a moment of quiet reflection
- Fuck Your Acid Trip
- Fly Trapped in a Jar
- Dashboard
- Gravity Rides Everything
Their performance was moody, immersive, and emotionally resonant—classic Modest Mouse at its finest.
The Flaming Lips: A Psychedelic Carnival of Joy
Then came The Flaming Lips, and with them, a full-blown sensory explosion. Wayne Coyne emerged amongst several giant Yoshimi robot balloons, and from that moment on, the show became a surreal, euphoric dream.
Setlist Highlights:
- Sleeping on the Roof
- Yoshimi Battles the Pink Robots, Pt. 1 & 2 – with inflatable robots and lasers
- Turn It On
- Pompeii Am Götterdämmerung
- Five Stop Mother Superior Rain
- The Golden Path (Chemical Brothers cover)
- Feeling Yourself Disintegrate
- The Yeah Yeah Yeah Song (With All Your Power)
- She Don’t Use Jelly – a fan favorite
- Do You Realize?? – confetti rained down in a moment of pure magic
- Encore:
- War Pigs (Black Sabbath cover)
- Race for the Prize
- What a Wonderful World – a tender, unexpected closer
The stage was a kaleidoscope of color, with confetti cannons, balloons, and laser lights transforming the venue into a psychedelic wonderland. Coyne’s heartfelt monologues between songs reminded the audience to embrace love, weirdness, and the fleeting beauty of life.
This wasn’t just a concert—it was a journey. Friko brought the heart, Modest Mouse brought the grit, and The Flaming Lips brought the cosmic joy. Together, they created a night that Dallas fans will be talking about for years to come.
Flaming Lips
Modest Mouse
Friko