Post Malone @ Dos Equis Pavilion

Words by Susie Ramone, Photos by Dustin Schneider

On a scorching hot Saturday night in Dallas, Post Malone put on a show that was probably my favorite one so far this year, and maybe in my top 10 of all time.

Opening the night was a daydreamy indie pop band out of Brooklyn called Beach Fossils. They were supporting their latest album release, Bunny, with a crowd that included lots of family and fans. People in the crowd were already familiar with the band as they have also been part of Posty Fest in years past. It was a lovely listen as we awaited the headliner. My favorite part was the bass player (of course) and his Buccees shorts, proving the point that you MUST make a stop at the iconic gas station if you are anywhere near one.

On to the reason why we were all there under the big fans of the pavilion and taking up every inch of space on the lawn. Austin Richard Post, aka, Post Malone, came out swinging to a rabid group of over 20,000 Posties. You might think that at 106 Fahrenheit it might be too hot for pyrotechnics and not stop dancing, but you would be wrong.

Before coming on stage, there was a cellist and violinists playing a musical interlude that both calmed and amped up the excitement at the same time.

Posty entered the stage to the roars of his fans wearing a cut sleeve “I’m with the Band” tee that gave me a good laugh. His introduction showed how much he loved and appreciated the people that were there to support him. He promised to put on a show and delivered many times over on that one. It was so cool to hear 20,000 people singing every word to Better Now, which he opened the set with, followed up by Wow And Zack and Codeine. Pepper into the 22-song set Posty’s cover of Fleetwood Mac’s Hollywood Dreams, Over Now, and Circles and you’ve got a great night of music along with the adorable dance moves of Post Malone.

I cannot get over how impressed I was with the genuine humbleness and absolute joy with which Austin Post conducts himself. It was refreshing and endearing to see how thankful he was that this is the life he gets to lead and he was going to make sure we enjoyed ourselves just as much as he did. I left an even bigger fan than when I entered Dos Equis Pavilion. Staying for the encore would have allowed me to see Sunflowers, my favorite Post Malone song of all time, but then I would have had to fight the other 20,000 cars leaving the venue…

