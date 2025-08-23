News Ticker

Storm clips Wings 95-60

August 23, 2025 Basketball, DFW Pro Teams, Featured, Galleries

Photos by Dominic Ceraldi

Rookie Dominique Malonga scores 22 points and pulled down 9 rebounds off the bench

Final 1 2 3 4 T
SEA 28 20 19 28 95
DAL 16 18 11 15 60
 

Team Stats
FG 36-64 20-67
Field Goal % 56.3 29.9
3PT 8-21 4-23
Three Point % 38.1 17.4
FT 15-23 16-19
Free Throw % 65.2 84.2
Rebounds 30 36
Offensive Rebounds 2 8
Defensive Rebounds 28 28
Assists 25 9
Steals 8 3
Blocks 7 0
Total Turnovers 8 18
Points Conceded Off Turnovers 3 21
Fast Break Points 24 7
Points in Paint 48 28
Fouls 12 20
Technical Fouls 0 0
Flagrant Fouls 0 0
Largest Lead 37 5

