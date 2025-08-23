Storm clips Wings 95-60

Rookie Dominique Malonga scores 22 points and pulled down 9 rebounds off the bench
|Final
|1
|2
|3
|4
|T
|SEA
|28
|20
|19
|28
|95
|DAL
|16
|18
|11
|15
|60
|
Team Stats
|FG
|36-64
|20-67
|Field Goal %
|56.3
|29.9
|3PT
|8-21
|4-23
|Three Point %
|38.1
|17.4
|FT
|15-23
|16-19
|Free Throw %
|65.2
|84.2
|Rebounds
|30
|36
|Offensive Rebounds
|2
|8
|Defensive Rebounds
|28
|28
|Assists
|25
|9
|Steals
|8
|3
|Blocks
|7
|0
|Total Turnovers
|8
|18
|Points Conceded Off Turnovers
|3
|21
|Fast Break Points
|24
|7
|Points in Paint
|48
|28
|Fouls
|12
|20
|Technical Fouls
|0
|0
|Flagrant Fouls
|0
|0
|Largest Lead
|37
|5